Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Launches New Global Website

The new website look.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, has launched its new global website with several features designed to provide an informative and user-centered online experience.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new website showcases a modern layout, improved navigation, and a range of features designed to help users easily access the products, services, and technical expertise they need. A new product finder enables visitors to explore the entire portfolio of both Busch Group brands – Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. By entering their specific application or market, customers can quickly find the most suitable vacuum or overpressure products for their process requirements.

To further enhance the user experience, each product page now includes a contact form, allowing direct communication with the relevant sales company. Additionally, customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) have direct access to the Pfeiffer Online Shop, where they can conveniently purchase vacuum components, chambers, and measuring devices online.

“We want to provide our customers with an intuitive and tailored user experience that enables them to quickly and efficiently find the right products for their specific requirements,” says Oliver Mössler, Head of Global Marketing at Busch Group.

Local information and country versions

The global website is currently available in English, German, Chinese, and Korean, with more languages scheduled for release in the coming months. Localized versions featuring country-specific products and company information are already live in Germany, France, and the United States, with more regions to follow.

With this digital upgrade, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions delivers fast expert support that is easily accessible worldwide.

About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

