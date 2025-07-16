Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Launches New Global Website

The new website look.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, has launched its new global website with several features designed to provide an informative and user-centered online experience.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new website showcases a modern layout, improved navigation, and a range of features designed to help users easily access the products, services, and technical expertise they need. A new product finder enables visitors to explore the entire portfolio of both Busch Group brands – Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. By entering their specific application or market, customers can quickly find the most suitable vacuum or overpressure products for their process requirements.

To further enhance the user experience, each product page now includes a contact form, allowing direct communication with the relevant sales company. Additionally, customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) have direct access to the Pfeiffer Online Shop, where they can conveniently purchase vacuum components, chambers, and measuring devices online.

“We want to provide our customers with an intuitive and tailored user experience that enables them to quickly and efficiently find the right products for their specific requirements,” says Oliver Mössler, Head of Global Marketing at Busch Group.

Local information and country versions

The global website is currently available in English, German, Chinese, and Korean, with more languages scheduled for release in the coming months. Localized versions featuring country-specific products and company information are already live in Germany, France, and the United States, with more regions to follow.

With this digital upgrade, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions delivers fast expert support that is easily accessible worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.