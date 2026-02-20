Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces UltiDry Multi-Stage Roots Vacuum Pumps

The new UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pump. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Designed for demanding semiconductor applications, the UltiDry combines robust performance with high energy efficiency and process flexibility.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UltiDry vacuum pumps are engineered to withstand corrosive gases, aggressive by-products, and heavy powder loads. Their oil-free, multi-stage compression ensures clean, dry vacuum generation without contamination, making them ideal for processes such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), and physical vapor deposition (PVD).

Patented purge system and significant energy savings

One of the key innovations in the UltiDry is its patented purge injection system, developed to protect the vacuum pump by flushing out contaminants like powder. This feature ensures stable performance and smooth operation, even in powder-intensive processes.

Energy consumption is a major cost factor in semiconductor fabs. With its optimized multi-stage roots design, the UltiDry offers energy savings of up to 87% compared to other vacuum pumps in its class. This not only reduces the carbon footprint but also helps customers achieve their sustainability and cost-efficiency goals.

The vacuum pump operates reliably across a wide thermal range from 50 °C to 270 °C, adapting flexibly to different process requirements. This makes it equally suitable for temperature-sensitive coating processes as well as corrosive semiconductor applications. By maintaining stable operation over varying temperature conditions, the UltiDry supports consistent product quality and long service intervals. The combination of a corrosion-resistant coating, reduced purge gas usage, and high energy efficiency makes the UltiDry a durable, low-maintenance solution for demanding manufacturing environments.

