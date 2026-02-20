Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces UltiDry Multi-Stage Roots Vacuum Pumps

The new UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pump. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Designed for demanding semiconductor applications, the UltiDry combines robust performance with high energy efficiency and process flexibility.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UltiDry vacuum pumps are engineered to withstand corrosive gases, aggressive by-products, and heavy powder loads. Their oil-free, multi-stage compression ensures clean, dry vacuum generation without contamination, making them ideal for processes such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), and physical vapor deposition (PVD).

Patented purge system and significant energy savings

One of the key innovations in the UltiDry is its patented purge injection system, developed to protect the vacuum pump by flushing out contaminants like powder. This feature ensures stable performance and smooth operation, even in powder-intensive processes.
Energy consumption is a major cost factor in semiconductor fabs. With its optimized multi-stage roots design, the UltiDry offers energy savings of up to 87% compared to other vacuum pumps in its class. This not only reduces the carbon footprint but also helps customers achieve their sustainability and cost-efficiency goals.

The vacuum pump operates reliably across a wide thermal range from 50 °C to 270 °C, adapting flexibly to different process requirements. This makes it equally suitable for temperature-sensitive coating processes as well as corrosive semiconductor applications. By maintaining stable operation over varying temperature conditions, the UltiDry supports consistent product quality and long service intervals. The combination of a corrosion-resistant coating, reduced purge gas usage, and high energy efficiency makes the UltiDry a durable, low-maintenance solution for demanding manufacturing environments.

Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions
+49 6441 8021460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

UltiDry ® the Ultimate Dry Pump

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces UltiDry Multi-Stage Roots Vacuum Pumps

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions
+49 6441 8021460
Company/Organization
Busch Group
Schauinslandstrasse 1
Maulburg, 79688
Germany
+49 7622 6813376
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors, chambers and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 47 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 20 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of 2 billion Euro.

Busch Group

More From This Author
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces UltiDry Multi-Stage Roots Vacuum Pumps
The 10 Most Common Mistakes When Using Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps and How to Avoid Them.
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces OmniDetect Test Station for Reliable Leak Detection
View All Stories From This Author