USTBL Receives A-Rating from Particula

The independent digital asset rating agency Particula highlights transparency, governance, and token-level regulation as key strengths.

Our token-level regulation creates confidence while opening doors for emerging markets that have been historically underserved,” — James Murillo, COO of NEXBRIDGE

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXBRIDGE today announced that USTBL, its regulated digital asset, has received an 'A' rating from Particula , a leading independent digital asset rating agency. The rating affirms USTBL’s institutional-grade structure and transparency. Issued under the world’s first purpose-built digital asset framework, it provides compliant exposure to U.S. Treasury Bills via BlackRock’s iShares Treasury ETF.For Particula's complete rating analysis, visit the full report The 'A' rating reflects USTBL's strong regulatory foundation, professional-standard transparency protocols, and institutional-grade underlying assets. Built on Bitcoin's Liquid Network infrastructure, USTBL combines traditional asset security with blockchain settlement efficiency, offering investors 24/7 access to U.S Treasury yield."This independent validation confirms our commitment to transparency and making quality yield exposure accessible to global investors, especially in fast-growing emerging markets where access to traditional USD investment opportunities has been historically limited,” said Michele Crivelli, CEO of NEXBRIDGE.Particula's analysis highlighted NEXBRIDGE's experienced leadership team, robust compliance framework, and monthly proof-of-reserve attestations by Grant Thornton as key differentiators in the competitive tokenized Treasury market. The rating agency also emphasized the strategic advantage of issuing under a framework natively designed for digital assets—rather than adapting legacy securities laws.This regulatory foundation enables USTBL to democratize Treasury access with a minimum investment of just $1. Powered by Blockstream AMP—which enables issuer-level control and auditability directly on Bitcoin infrastructure—USTBL combines enhanced privacy, transparent pricing, and seamless global accessibility while maintaining full regulatory compliance."Our token-level regulation creates confidence while opening doors for emerging markets that have been historically underserved,” said James Murillo, COO of NEXBRIDGE.Since its launch in November 2024, USTBL has laid the foundation for NEXBRIDGE’s positioning in a market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey research. As institutional adoption and demand for regulated digital assets accelerate, NEXBRIDGE is building the infrastructure needed to scale responsibly and globallyFollowing approval by CNAD, the independent regulatory body for the digital asset ecosystem in El Salvador, additional digital asset offerings will be available throughout 2025, including equity and professionally managed diversified investment products, as part of NexBridge’s broader mission to expand Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure globally.At NEXBRIDGE, we’re building the foundation for the next generation of capital markets—on Bitcoin, and for everyoneAbout NEXBRIDGENEXBRIDGE Digital Financial Solutions is a regulated digital asset issuer operating under El Salvador's comprehensive Digital Asset Issuance Law. The company specializes in asset-backed digital assets that provide global investors with access to traditional financial products via Bitcoin's Liquid Network infrastructure.Press Contact: press@nexbridge.ioDISCLAIMERThis announcement is for informational purposes only. USTBL represents a regulated digital asset issued under El Salvador's Digital Asset Issuance Law and supervised by the National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD). The rating represents an independent opinion by Particula and does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance. Digital assets involve risks, including potential loss of principal. Prospective investors should carefully review the Relevant Information Document (RID) available at www.ustbl.io and consult with qualified advisors before making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

