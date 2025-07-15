Award-Winning HR Tech Leader Yomly Selects Tenet as Strategic Digital Growth Partner to Fuel Global Market Expansion

Globally recognized UI/UX and growth marketing agency Tenet (We are Tenet) selected to spearhead digital growth initiatives for Yomly.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenet, an award-winning global growth marketing and UI/UX design agency, today announced its selection as the strategic digital growth partner for Yomly, the UAE's leading cloud-based HR and payroll software platform. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Yomly's ambitious expansion strategy as the company continues its trajectory of 100% year-over-year client growth and enterprise market penetration.

Strategic Alliance Addresses Evolving HR Technology Landscape

As organizations worldwide are focusing on digital transformation in human capital management, the demand for intuitive, scalable HR & Payroll solutions has reached unprecedented levels.

Yomly has established itself as a market leader in the MENA region, serving over 200 enterprise clients across 50+ countries with its comprehensive HR and payroll platform trusted by 60,000+ daily users.

Shantanu Pandey, Founder and CEO of Tenet, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "The HR technology sector is experiencing a fundamental shift as businesses recognize that employee experience directly impacts organizational success. We're thrilled to partner with an industry innovator like Yomly to amplify their digital presence and accelerate their global growth trajectory. This collaboration exemplifies our expertise in elevating category leaders through transformative digital strategies that deliver measurable business impact."

Powering International Growth Through Digital Excellence

Founded in 2018 by British entrepreneur Mark Nutter and led by CEO Nicolas Andine, Yomly has rapidly emerged as the premier HR & Payroll solution provider in the region.

The company's remarkable journey includes:

- Two consecutive "HR Software of the Year" awards at the Entrepreneur Middle East Tech Innovation Awards (2022 and 2023).

- Growing from 10 to over 70 employees, including expert developers and implementation professionals.

- Achieving 40% team growth and 100% client base growth year-over-year.

- Successfully implementing solutions for global entities managing thousands of employees across multiple countries.

Tenet will enhance Yomly's market position through targeted search engine optimization (SEO) strategies and performance-driven Google Ads campaigns, designed to capture high-intent enterprise buyers while building long-term organic visibility in competitive international markets.

Convergence of HR Innovation and Digital Marketing Excellence

This partnership brings together Yomly's award-winning SaaS HR technology platform with Tenet's proven expertise in driving digital growth for enterprise SaaS companies. As the HR software market is projected to reach USD 33.57 billion by 2028, businesses require sophisticated digital strategies to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing Yomly's digital customer acquisition funnel, optimizing search visibility for key HR and payroll solution queries, and implementing data-driven campaigns that connect with enterprise decision-makers across target markets.

"This partnership represents more than a typical agency-client relationship—it's a strategic alliance that will redefine how HR technology companies approach digital growth," added Shantanu Pandey. "By combining Tenet's deep expertise in SEO and performance marketing with Yomly's innovative platform, we're creating a blueprint for sustainable, scalable growth in the global HR software market."

About Yomly

Yomly is a leading cloud-based HR and payroll software platform designed specifically for the GCC region. Formerly known as EmiratesHR, the company rebranded to Yomly in October 2023 to reflect its global ambitions.

Founded in 2018 in Dubai, Yomly provides comprehensive human capital management solutions including core HR, payroll processing, leave management, performance management, employee self-service capabilities, and many more core HR and Payroll features. The platform serves over 250 clients ranging from SMEs to multinational enterprises with thousands of employees across 50+ countries.

About Tenet: Driving Digital Growth Across Industries

Tenet (formerly Kodeglobe) is an award-winning global UI/UX design and growth marketing agency headquartered in the UAE with strategic offices across the UK, USA, and India.

Founded by Shantanu Pandey, Tenet has established itself as a digital transformation leader, delivering measurable business impact for Fortune 1000 companies across 15+ countries spanning HR technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, government, real estate, retail sectors, and many more industries.

In the UAE, Tenet has built a particularly strong reputation, having worked with some of the region's leading businesses across technology, healthcare, government, AI, real estate, and other key sectors.

Their commitment to delivering world-class design and growth marketing solutions continues to position them as a trusted choice for ambitious brands aiming for regional and international success.

The agency's comprehensive service portfolio includes research-driven UI/UX design, web and mobile app development, brand strategy & identity development, conversion rate optimization, and comprehensive growth marketing solutions including Pay-Per-Click (PPC) management campaigns and outcome-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Tenet's user-centric approach focuses on creating digital experiences that drive meaningful engagement and measurable business results.

Tenet specializes in enterprise-level digital experiences, user-centric product design, SEO strategy, performance marketing campaigns, and digital brand acceleration for businesses seeking global expansion.

The agency's proven track record in transforming technology companies' digital presence makes it uniquely positioned to support organizations in competitive and rapidly evolving industries.



Legal Disclaimer:

