YoCrunch® Products Voluntarily Recalled by Danone U.S. Due to Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces in Dome Topper

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/GRANOLA 6OZ
(UPC 46675000105)

2025.07.07, 2025.07.12, 2025.07.26, 
2025.08.03, 2025.08.08, 2025.08.19,
2025.08.22, 2025.08.30, 2025.09.04

YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/M&M 6OZ
(UPC 46675000792)

2025.07.11, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.25, 
2025.08.07, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.22, 
2025.08.26, 2025.09.03

YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/OREO 6OZ 
(UPC 46675000808)

2025.07.11, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.24, 
2025.07.25 2025.08.06, 2025.08.11, 
2025.08.21, 2025.08.26, 2025.09.03

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M 6OZ 
(UPC 46675000839)

2025.07.12, 2025.07.25, 2025.08.07, 
2025.08.22, 2025.09.04

YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/SNICKERS 6OZ 
(UPC 46675001126)

2025.07.10, 2025.07.24, 2025.08.06, 
2025.08.21

YOCRUNCH VANILLA W/TWIX CANDY 6OZ 
(UPC 46675001133)

2025.07.24, 2025.08.07, 2025.08.21

YOCRUNCH STRAW W/M&M MULTI 4X4OZ 
(UPC 46675013129)

2025.07.08, 2025.07.12, 2025.07.13, 
2025.07.17, 2025.07.18, 2025.07.26, 
2025.07.27, 2025.08.02, 2025.08.03, 
2025.08.09, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.12, 
2025.08.13, 2025.08.15, 2025.08.16, 
2025.08.23, 2025.08.24, 2025.08.29, 
2025.08.30, 2025.08.31

YOCRUNCH VAN W/COOKIE DOUGH 4X4OZ 
(UPC 46675013150)

2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.13, 
2025.08.29

YOCRUNCH VANI W/SNICKER PCS 4X4OZ 
(UPC 46675013266)

2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.13, 
2025.09.01

YOCRUNCH VANI W/TWIX CANDY 4X4OZ 
(UPC 46675013273)

2025.07.17, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.14, 
2025.08.29

YOCRUNCH VANILLA OREO 4X4OZ
(UPC 46675013501)

2025.07.13, 2025.07.14, 2025.07.20, 
2025.07.21, 2025.07.24, 2025.07.25, 
2025.07.26, 2025.07.31, 2025.08.01, 
2025.08.02, 2025.08.08, 2025.08.09, 
2025.08.10, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.15, 
2025.08.16, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.24, 
2025.08.25, 2025.08.30, 2025.08.31

YOCRUNCH VANILLA M&M 4X4OZ 
(UPC 46675013518)

2025.07.07, 2025.07.09, 2025.07.14, 
2025.07.15, 2025.07.16, 2025.07.17, 
2025.07.22, 2025.07.23, 2025.07.26, 
2025.07.27, 2025.07.28, 2025.08.02, 
2025.08.03, 2025.08.05, 2025.08.06, 
2025.08.07, 2025.08.10, 2025.08.13, 
2025.08.14, 2025.08.16, 2025.08.17,
2025.08.18, 2025.08.19, 2025.08.20, 
2025.08.21, 2025.08.22, 2025.08.26, 
2025.08.27, 2025.08.28, 2025.08.29, 
2025.09.01, 2025.09.02, 2025.09.03, 
2025.09.04

YOCRUNCH VAN OREO & M&M FR PK 8X6OZ
(UPC 46675014003)

2025.07.12, 2025.07.13, 2025.07.14, 
2025.07.15, 2025.07.16, 2025.07.20, 
2025.07.21, 2025.07.22, 2025.07.23, 
2025.07.24, 2025.07.25, 2025.07.28, 
2025.08.02, 2025.08.03, 2025.08.04, 
2025.08.05, 2025.08.06, 2025.08.07, 
2025.08.10, 2025.08.11, 2025.08.12, 
2025.08.13, 2025.08.14, 2025.08.17,
2025.08.18, 2025.08.19, 2025.08.20, 
2025.08.21, 2025.08.22, 2025.08.23, 
2025.08.25, 2025.08.26, 2025.08.27, 
2025.08.28, 2025.08.29, 2025.09.02

YOCRUNCH STR/RAS GRNLA FR PK 8X6OZ 
(UPC 46675014010)

2025.07.26, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.30

YOCRUNCH STRW W/M&M&OREO FR PK 8X6OZ 
(UPC 46675026136)

2025.07.22, 2025.08.03, 2025.08.19, 
2025.08.29

YOCRUNCH VAN W/SNIC&TWIX FR PK 8X6OZ 
(UPC 46675026143)

2025.07.14, 2025.07.28, 2025.08.11, 
2025.08.26

YOCRUNCH VAN OREO/VAN M&M 18X6OZ CLB 
(UPC 46675027010)

2025.07.11, 2025.07.19, 2025.07.20,
2025.07.26, 2025.07.27, 2025.07.28, 
2025.07.31, 2025.08.01, 2025.08.02, 
2025.08.08, 2025.08.09, 2025.08.16, 
2025.08.17, 2025.08.23, 2025.08.24, 
2025.08.25, 2025.08.30, 2025.08.31

