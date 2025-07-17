MatterSuite Launches Mobile App to Streamline Legal Operations Anywhere

MatterSuite launches its mobile app, empowering legal professionals to manage matters, docs, and deadlines from anywhere with seamless AI-powered efficiency.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its mission to make legal work smart, fast, flexible, and more accessible, MatterSuite, the leading legal operations management software, has introduced its mobile app. Legal professionals can stay updated about all the minor details on their phone without compromising on security.

The mobile app is available on both iOS and Android. It puts all the powerful features related to matter management into the pockets of legal teams. With AI-powered litigation, legal research, and real-time updates. With all the advanced features, the app will help users to stay productive in and out of the office.

“Legal professionals don’t have to work at their desks anymore,” said Manish Gupta, COO at CaseFox, Inc.

Whether you are on vacation, working from home, or meeting a client, you can stay connected with your legal practice. The MatterSuite mobile app delivers that freedom, without compromising security or functionality.

Legal Operations That Move With You

Mobile Matter Management:

Now keep track of all updates, status, and performance details related to matters with full visibility from anywhere.

Smart Notifications:

Get reminders regarding tasks, events, payments, due dates, and status alerts in real-time.

Secure Document Access:

Manage documents safely through a mobile phone with end-to-end encryption and make collaboration easier.

Time & Task Tracking:

Log billable hours and generate entries through your mobile phone; don’t miss a minute even if you are not working from your desk.

Notes & Dictation:

Add notes and case updates easily through a mobile phone.

Cross-Platform Sync:

Seamlessly switch between desktop and mobile without losing context or data.

Availability

MatterSuite mobile app is available for all users on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. You can download the app, log in, or register for MatterSuite and make your practice accessible from anywhere, according to your convenience.

About CaseFox Inc.

CaseFox Inc. is redefining legal tech with solutions that help legal professionals stay focused on what truly matters: practicing law. Our products are built to simplify complex legal operations, improve efficiency, and support firms of all sizes.

MatterSuite a Product By CaseFox

A modern, AI-powered matter management platform designed for all legal teams. Whether it’s matter tracking, workflow automation, or legal research, MatterSuite helps teams stay organized and operate smarter.

Legal Disclaimer:

