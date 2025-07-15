BlueOptima Has Entered Into An Agreement To Acquire The Devops Solutions Business From Cirata

This will expand BlueOptima’s portfolio with key DevOps tools, enhancing its ability to optimize software engineering performance for enterprise clients.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueOptima, a leading global provider of software engineering performance insights, has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the DevOps solutions business from Cirata, an AIM-listed provider of data and analytics migration solutions.The acquisition includes key DevOps products supporting Subversion, Gerrit, and Git, such as Subversion MultiSite Plus, Git MultiSite, Gerrit MultiSite, and Access Control Plus. These solutions enable globally distributed software development teams to collaborate securely and efficiently with minimal latency, trusted by large enterprise customers worldwide.“This acquisition accelerates us on our journey to become the global reference for optimising software engineering performance,” said Jason Rolles, Chief Executive Officer of BlueOptima. “Cirata’s DevOps solutions are market-leading technology in their niche and widely respected. Integrating these assets into our portfolio enhances the value we deliver to our customers by more comprehensively enabling developer productivity, code quality, and seamless collaboration. It opens cross-sell opportunities, allowing us to provide our client-base with an all-encompassing set of software development performance optimization solutions worldwide.”The acquisition reflects BlueOptima’s commitment to expanding its suite of offerings, which transforms raw source code activity into clear, actionable insights, automation, and AI for software engineering leaders. BlueOptima’s technology is trusted by some of the world’s largest organisations, including four of the ten largest banks in the world, and benchmarks the performance of 750,000 developers globally.“I believe this announcement is very good news for Cirata’s customers. We consider BlueOptima a leading industry expert in software engineering insights & developer productivity. We are confident that BlueOptima, with this expertise and focus on software engineering performance, is the perfect organisation to take the DevOps customers, products, and teams forward. Furthermore, announcing the divestment of our DevOps solutions business signals the focus on our core strategy of empowering data leaders to leverage modern AI and analytics powered by data orchestration,” said Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Cirata.As part of the transaction, employees supporting the DevOps solutions business at Cirata will have the exciting opportunity to join BlueOptima, strengthening its global team, which spans London, Mexico, India, Japan, and the US.The transaction is expected to complete in the coming weeks, subject to contract.About BlueOptimaBlueOptima is a global leader in software engineering performance optimisation. Its platform transforms source code activity into actionable insights that empower leaders to improve developer productivity, code quality, and strategic talent decisions. Headquartered in London with offices in India, Mexico, Japan, and the US, BlueOptima employs over 110 people from 22 nationalities and is trusted by major enterprises worldwide. For more information about BlueOptima, visit www.blueoptima.com About CirataCirata accelerates data-driven revenue growth by automating data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms without downtime or disruption. With Cirata, data leaders can leverage the power of AI and analytics across their entire enterprise data estate to freely choose analytics technologies, avoid vendor, platform, or cloud lock-in, while making AI and analytics faster, cheaper, and more flexible. Cirata's portfolio of products and technology solutions makes strategic adoption of modern data analytics efficient and automated. For more information about Cirata, visit www.cirata.com

