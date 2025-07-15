Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market to Witness Substantial Growth by 2031 | To Reach USD 143.1 Billion

Software Defined Perimeter Market Value

Rising cloud adoption, need for scalable security, and demand for better business protection fuel growth of the software-defined perimeter market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market generated $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $143.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 251 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4377 The software defined perimeter, or SDP, is a security framework that controls access to resources based on identity. The development is anticipated to be driven by the increasing acceptance of cloud-based technology, the need for programmable and easily available security structures, stringent standards, and data compliance. Rise in demand for enhanced security solutions between businesses is the primary factor driving the growth of the worldwide software defined perimeter market. There is currently a higher need for software defined perimeter solutions due to a variety of enterprise usage, including cloud, on-premises, virtual, and hybrid.The software defined perimeter's design enables administrations to conduct operations relating to application security and user authentication more effectively. A group of specific users have access to the information in the enterprise organization owing to the structure of the software defined perimeter. Many end-use firms are enthusiastically embracing solutions of a software defined perimeter to meet the rise in need, particularly for simplification in the substructure of security.However, some difficulties are limiting the global software defined perimeter market size to some extent, such as lack of awareness of security breaches and increasing requirements for SDP deployment. Furthermore, growth of the global SDP market is being hampered by the increased popularity of freeway security applications.There are numerous potential prospects for the SDP market due to the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) with SDP-based security systems. IoT is becoming more significant for businesses of all sizes, and it needs protection from outside threats. The dynamic SDP for IoT is the finest substitute for network controls and conventional firewalls, and it is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the near future.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/storage-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Furthermore, the software defined perimeter market provides security and other crucial elements at a reasonable price. It aids in reducing the difficulties encountered when controlling the systems. Additionally, the cloud-based technologies improve VPN tunnels to address security issues. These factors are anticipated to boost the software defined perimeter market share in the upcoming years.The key market players analyzed in the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market report include Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom Corp, Certes Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., RSA Security LLC., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Catbird Networks, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Based on connectivity, the gateway segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the end point segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 40.4% throughout the forecast period. The controller segment is also studied in the report.Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue. On the other hand, the cloud segment is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 40.4% throughout the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4377 Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the small and medium enterprise segments display the fastest CAGR of 40.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on user type, the government and defense segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The IT and telecom segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in banking, financial services & insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to substantial financial losses in many regions, disrupting future plans and initiatives that may now require more time. However, the increasing adoption of digitization and cloud-based technologies has created a need for sustainable systems, which is expected to drive growth in the Software Defined Perimeter Market.2. The surge in remote work has resulted in employees using vulnerable networking infrastructure, leading to a heightened interest in software defined perimeter solutions. Despite VPNs causing several issues for remote workers, it is predicted that the software defined perimeter will see increased adoption both during the pandemic and beyond. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market based on connectivity, deployment mode, organization size, user type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. Fog Networking Market 