Back-to-School Reminder: Keep Washington Kids Healthy with Required Immunizations

For immediate release: July 14, 2025 (25-087)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – As families across the state prepare for back to school, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reminding parents and caretakers to make sure their children are up to date on all required immunizations before classes resume. Children entering school, child care, or other early learning programs must receive certain vaccinations before they can start. These immunization requirements apply to all enrolled children, including those learning remotely.

“Keeping children up to date on required immunizations is one of the most important ways we can protect their health and keep them learning,” said Jamilia Sherls, director of the Office of Immunization, DOH. “These vaccines help prevent illness, reduce missed school days, and protect classmates, teachers and family members—keeping our communities safer.”

According to state data, immunization rates for the 2024-25 school year were similar to those from the prior year. However, overall childhood immunization rates in Washington have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, Washington saw a 25-fold increase in whooping cough (pertussis) cases compared to the previous year, following a steady decline in DTaP vaccination rates since 2019.

Washington offers several resources to help families stay current on immunizations:

The Childhood Vaccine Program provides free or low-cost vaccines for all children in Washington state under 19 years old. A map of participating providers can be found here. Families are encouraged to contact providers in advance for vaccine availability.

MyIR Mobile partners with DOH, and lets you review your immunization history, get reminders for future immunizations, and print your records. To sign up for MyIR Mobile, visit myirmobile.com and follow the registration instructions. Your registration information will be used to match your records with the state immunization registry.

More information about vaccine schedules, school immunization laws, and other resources can be found on the DOH’s School and Child Care Immunizations Information for Families webpage.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###