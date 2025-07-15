Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.1 Released with Expanded GPU Compatibility and Optimized Performance

Aiarty Video Enhancer

Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.1 unveils enhanced GPU support, multi-audio export, and overall performance improvements for video enhancement.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the leading AI-powered brand from Digiarty Software, today announced a significant update to its flagship product, Aiarty Video Enhancer. The new V2.1 release brings major improvements in GPU compatibility, audio export flexibility, Turbo mode processing efficiency, and overall system stability, reinforcing Aiarty’s commitment to delivering advanced video enhancement solutions.

In response to evolving user needs and industry trends, Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.1 introduces targeted upgrades designed to improve usability, performance, and reliability. Building upon its core features of intelligent AI upscaling, noise removal, video deblurring, and detail restoration, the update delivers a smoother and more efficient enhancement experience across a wide range of video workflows. The following outlines the key features and enhancements included in this latest version:

Expanded GPU Compatibility for Broader Device Support and Enhanced Performance

Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.1 introduces a major upgrade in GPU compatibility, now supporting an even broader range of devices, including the NVIDIA 10 series and newer generations. This broader compatibility allows users with standard or older hardware to access advanced AI video enhancement capabilities previously limited to higher-end systems. The update also brings improvements to overall system stability, addressing issues such as lag or crashes during inference on certain GPU environments. These refinements ensure more consistent, reliable performance across a wide range of hardware configurations, making high-quality video processing more accessible to a wider audience.

As a result, users—from content creators to educators and marketers—can enjoy smoother performance and faster processing, even on mid-range systems. Whether upscaling low-resolution footage, denoising low-light clips, unblurring out-of-focus frames, restoring old archives, or creating high-quality content for social media and commercial use, Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.1 delivers professional results without needing top-tier hardware. This update marks a key step in making AI-powered video enhancement more efficient and accessible for all workflows.

Multi-Audio Export Option for Complex Video Production Needs

This update also introduces a highly requested multi-audio track export feature, allowing users to seamlessly manage and export multiple audio tracks within a single project. This feature is particularly valuable for professionals working in film post-production, game development, and other fields where complex audio integration is essential.

Turbo Mode Upgrade with Multi-Resolution Adaptive Capability

Additionally, the Turbo Mode has been upgraded with an intelligent multi-resolution adaptive capability. This enhancement dynamically optimizes video quality and processing efficiency based on the specific resolution and scene characteristics, ensuring maximum performance and reduced processing time for a more streamlined workflow.

“We are committed to continually improving Aiarty Video Enhancer to meet the changing needs of our users,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “By expanding compatibility, adding advanced audio features, and optimizing overall performance, we empower creators to fully unlock their potential, whether for personal use or professional video production.”

Built Around a Clear Vision: Delivering Outstanding Video Enhancement Results

As a professional AI-driven video enhancer, Aiarty Video Enhancer employs deep learning algorithms to enhance video quality comprehensively. Its intelligent super-resolution technology enhances video clarity by upscaling resolution up to 4K, denoising and deblurring, and restoring lost details. The advanced audio noise reduction algorithms effectively remove unwanted background noise, while the smart AI frame interpolation feature enhances motion fluidity, ensuring smoother and more natural video playback.

Building on this update, Aiarty’s core features have received significant performance enhancements:

▪ AI Super-Resolution Enhancement for Sharper Visuals: Intelligently upscales video resolution to 4K, restoring blurry footage and adding detail. Optimized support for NVIDIA 10 series GPUs ensures smoother processing, while powerful noise reduction eliminates grain and compression artifacts, revitalizing older videos.

▪ Three AI Models for Various Video Types: Powered by three specialized AI models trained with over 120 hours of high-definition and 4K footage, Aiarty Video Enhancer adapts to various video scenarios. Each model is designed to enhance clarity, whether for facial details or low-light scenes.

▪ Audio Noise Reduction for Clearer Sound Quality: Removes background noise while maintaining clear voice quality. New multi-track audio support provides greater flexibility for professional audio editing, improving processing efficiency and workflow.

▪ AI Frame Interpolation for Smoother Motion: Boosts frame rates to 60fps or 120fps, generating smooth intermediate frames using motion trajectory analysis. This feature eliminates stuttering, ideal for optimizing game recordings and sports videos.

▪ Performance Optimization for Speed and Efficiency: Utilizes AI models optimization to achieve 95% GPU utilization on supported hardware. The “Turbo Mode” option speeds up processing by three times without compromising quality. Offline processing ensures data privacy and security.

With the added compatibility for NVIDIA 10 series GPUs and the performance enhancements brought by Turbo Mode, Aiarty Video Enhancer can now process video materials more quickly and accurately, fulfilling the diverse needs of both amateur creators and professional video producers.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer is compatible with both Windows and macOS. A free trial is available for users to test all core features before purchasing. Full licenses are available in two plans, and both provide full access to Aiarty's AI enhancement features:

• Lifetime License for 3 PCs – $165 (originally $235), includes a free gift: Aiarty Image Enhancer.

• Year Standalone License for 1 PC – $79 (originally $99).

Purchases can be made directly through the official website, with instant delivery and secure checkout. For trial download and purchase, visit: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

