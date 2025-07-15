ReverseEngineering.com® Launches Faro Arm Training with SOLIDWORKS 2025 Reverse Engineering Gold Partner Add-in

ReverseEngineering.com Solidworks Scan to Cad with Faro Arm quantum and HD blue laser Stamp tool Mesh to surface deviation direct in solidworks Solidworks gold reverse engineering partner - scan to Cad

TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. Case Study Demonstrates Complete Reverse Engineering Workflow and Quality Control Independence Through Four-Day Certification Program

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReverseEngineering.com® , a global leader in CAD-native reverse engineering solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Faro Arm training certification program , powered by the new SOLIDWORKS 2025 Gold Partner Add-in . The announcement coincides with a breakthrough customer success story from TRAK Tool & Machine Inc., which achieved complete in-house quality control independence following an intensive four-day certification program.This launch addresses the growing demand for integrated reverse engineering training that combines portable CMM hardware expertise with advanced CAD software capabilities, enabling manufacturers to eliminate vendor dependence and accelerate project timelines.Proven Results: TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. TransformationThe immediate impact of the new training program is demonstrated through TRAK Tool & Machine Inc.'s remarkable transformation. The automotive sector innovator, specializing in die repair, maintenance, and custom machinery for North American automotive parts and stamping factories, has completely revolutionized its quality control workflow."Having the portable CMM integrated directly into SOLIDWORKS allows us to verify the parts we make and reverse engineer parts we don't have data for, all in-house," said Denis Peltier, key team member at TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. "This not only speeds up our process but gives us full control and confidence in our data."Transformational Business Results Achieved:Eliminated Vendor Dependence & Accelerated Timelines TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. no longer relies on outside services for critical reverse engineering or inspection tasks, dramatically reducing turnaround times while maintaining complete control over scheduling and priorities.Full Data Control & Traceability All measurements and validations are now documented directly within SOLIDWORKS feature trees, ensuring robust data integrity throughout the manufacturing process.Enhanced Accuracy & Multi-Layer Verification The certification enables combining traditional manual measurements with advanced 3D scanning, significantly increasing confidence, reducing errors, and ensuring tight tolerances that meet customer specifications.Customer Trust Through Verified Quality Assurance Ray Holdaway from TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. emphasized the customer impact: "Now we can provide our customers with CMM reports and verification that the products we ship meet their specifications. It's a game-changer for trust and quality assurance.""The only real gauge for ROI is whether you can answer 'YES' when the manager asks, 'Is it cutting yet?'" — Owner Karen Campbell, TRAK Tool & Machine Inc.TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. now has the capability to deliver:• Comprehensive CMM reports with every shipment• Deviation analyses demonstrating rigorous quality control• Enhanced trust through transparent verification processes• Documented proof of part conformance to specificationsThe New Faro Arm Training Certification: 4-Step Streamlined ProcessThe certification program provides manufacturers with a comprehensive, structured approach to mastering integrated reverse engineering:1. Setup & Alignment: Load the add-in, establish part setup and alignment, connect the CMM arm, and select probe compensation.2. 3D Probe & Scan-To-CAD: Execute accurate probing and scanning with live XYZ DRO position tracking, creating solid models directly from large scan point clouds.3. Model & Inspect: Model, measure, and inspect against captured 3D/2D sketch data with comprehensive analysis and deviation validation.4. Optimize & Dimension: Modify, dimension, and create drawings confidently using parametric CAD models generated from probe and scan data.Market Impact and AvailabilityThe training program launches at a critical time when manufacturers are seeking to bring quality control capabilities in-house to improve efficiency and reduce costs. With over 5,000 global deployments, ReverseEngineering.comhas established itself as the leading solution for integrated reverse engineering workflows.The SOLIDWORKS 2025 Gold Partner Add-in represents the most advanced integration between portable CMM technology and parametric CAD modeling, enabling engineers to model physical objects with exceptional speed and accuracy entirely within SOLIDWORKS.About TRAK Tool & Machine Inc.Since its founding in 1987 by Ron Bailey, TRAK Tool & Machine Inc. has been a trusted partner to the automotive industry across North America, renowned for innovative custom solutions in die repair, maintenance, new die building, and custom machinery capabilities. Now led by his daughter Karen Campbell, the company continues to build on Ron's legacy of innovation and excellence. This certification reinforces TRAK Tool & Machine Inc.'s commitment to technological advancement and manufacturing excellence.About ReverseEngineering.comReverseEngineering.com(a DBA of HighRES, Inc.) has pioneered ScanToCAD innovation with over 5,000 global deployments. The company's suite of robust reverse-engineering tools are fully integrated into SOLIDWORKS, unlocking the full potential of FARO and Romer ScanArms through advanced algorithms that enable rapid creation of parametric features fully editable in SOLIDWORKSReverseEngineering.comfor SOLIDWORKSdelivers the most powerful, efficient, and user-friendly reverse engineering solution for SOLIDWORKSusers, empowering engineers to model physical objects with exceptional speed and accuracy.Media Contact: Amanda Blake ReverseEngineering.com888 Prospect Street, Suite 200 La Jolla, CA 92038 Phone: +1 858-488-5231 Email: support@reverseengineering.comLearn more about the ReverseEngineering.com Certification for SOLIDWORKS here.ReverseEngineering.comand SOLIDWORKSare registered trademarks of their respective companies

