Adaptive US & Sterling Tech Solutions UK Announce Strategic Partnership

Adaptive US and Sterling Tech Solutions UK Join Forces to Deliver World-Class IIBA Certification Programs Across the UK and Beyond

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive US , a global leader in business analysis skill development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sterling Tech Solutions, a prominent technology and consulting firm in the UK, committed to empowering professionals with cutting-edge learning and career advancement opportunities. This collaboration marks a new milestone in delivering high-quality IIBACertification Training to a broader audience across the globe.This partnership aims to combine Adaptive US's proven expertise in IIBA certification preparation with Sterling Tech Solutions’ reach and reputation in the professional learning space. Together, the organizations will work toward providing business analysts and aspiring professionals access to world-class training programs, ensuring they gain industry-recognized credentials and practical skills.Adaptive US is one of the world's most trusted names in business analysis training, boasting a 97% success rate in IIBA certifications and having helped over 10,000 professionals globally. Known for its innovative training solutions and unwavering student success guarantee, Adaptive provides instructor-led courses, on-demand learning, and resources aligned with global standards.Sterling Tech Solutions is known for fostering digital transformation and upskilling initiatives across industries. Their mission to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity aligns perfectly with Adaptive’s vision of helping individuals achieve their career goals through internationally recognized business analysis certifications.Veronica Yusuf, Director & Founder at Sterling Tech, says, “Our mantra at Sterling Tech Solutions is simple: learn by doing. This partnership empowers professionals to gain real-world skills from our programs and the certifications to prove it."“We are thrilled to partner with Sterling Tech Solutions. Their commitment to professional development and access to emerging markets makes this a perfect synergy. Together, we aim to make IIBA certifications more accessible and attainable for business analysts worldwide,” said Ananya Pani, Co-founder and Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US.About Adaptive USAdaptive US is a global leader in Business Analysis training and IIBAcertification preparation. With a 97% success rate, it has empowered over 10,000 professionals through practical, comprehensive programs led by industry thought leaders. Adaptive offers training for all major IIBA certifications—ECBA™, CCBA, CBAP, CBDA, AAC, CPOA, & CCA, and Business Analysis & Data Analytics Bootcamp —and is the only provider to guarantee 100% Success or 100% Refund.About Sterling Tech SolutionsSterling Tech Solutions, UK, is a forward-thinking organization focused on delivering impactful IT and business consulting services. With a strong emphasis on training and upskilling, Sterling empowers professionals to meet the evolving demands of the industry through targeted learning and certification programs. Their mission is to stimulate skills development through training and employability for career changers who aspire to enter the tech sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.