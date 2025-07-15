Lakeside Tech Solutions Expands Technology Infrastructure and Services in the Lake Chapala Region of Mexico

Lakeside Tech Solutions logo

CHAPALA, JALISCO, MEXICO, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeside Tech Solutions (hereafter LTS) has expanded operations in the Lake Chapala region in Mexico to improve access to modern technology in regions with large foreign resident populations. The company provides scalable technology and infrastructure solutions and mobile applications that support individuals, businesses, real estate professionals and housing developers, and municipalities.Chapala Technology Holdings Corporation, a U.S.-based company, operates LTS. The holding company provides regulatory oversight and investment structure while enabling expansion across Latin America. LTS builds products and services locally and manages its intellectual property and financial operations through its U.S. parent company.Company Targets Expanding Technology MarketLTS entered the Mexican market at a time of significant growth in the country's digital economy. Analysts project Mexico's private IT industry will grow by 11% annually from 2025 to 2027, driven by demand for artificial intelligence (AI), Platforms-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). AI is expected to drive nearly 50% of that expansion. Cloud services, particularly IaaS and PaaS, now represent over 50% of total enterprise technology investments in Mexico. Mexico's affordability, rising talent pool, and increasing digital needs make it one of Latin America's top innovation markets.LTS operates in each of these high-growth categories, with active development in AI-powered consumer applications, custom infrastructure deployments, and service-oriented platforms that support digital transformation in residential, commercial, and civic settings.Company Offers Three Primary Service CategoriesLTS currently offers three core categories of products and services:- IT and Infrastructure Solutions - LTS provides consulting and implementation for complex local and cloud-based device management and networking and digital transformation for small businesses and municipalities.- Smart Home Systems - The company designs and installs automation systems that improve safety, energy efficiency, and convenience for homeowners, renters, and developers. Its proprietary technologies help unify systems in a scalable way.- Mobile Applications - The company builds consumer apps tailored to the needs of foreign residents and locals. The company's app portfolio focuses on e-commerce, healthcare, lifestyle, social networking, and unique AI-powered solutions. LTS plans to expand these platforms across Latin America.Company Supports Local Development and EducationLTS invests in community-focused initiatives. Through its nonprofit project Code4, the company teaches students in the Lake Chapala region how to build software and develop tech-based businesses. It hosts in-office coding sessions and mentorship programs and donates 10% of its annual revenue to Code4 andother local nonprofits.LTS is actively engaging with local leaders and pursuing partnerships to establish the Chapala Technology & Entrepreneurship Council, which will support innovation, promote workforce development, and connect startups with private and public partners in the region."We're building technology that helps people live better while investing in the future of our community," said a company spokesperson. "We operate locally, build responsibly, and remain committed to empowering the next generation of innovators-with a focus on providing long-term value for both our community and stakeholders."Company Secures Early Traction and Expands OutreachLTS opened its first office in Riberas del Pilar earlier this year. The company has attracted several innovative and scalable technology contracts, including projects that are currently in development across the AI, infrastructure, and real estate technology sectors. LTS continues to expand its team and advance its product pipeline.To support its growth, LTS-through Chapala Technology Holdings-is raising capital through an ongoing seed funding round under Regulation D of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act. The company invites accredited investors who seek early-stage opportunities in the Latin American technology sector to participate in the offering.What Clients SayEarly clients have reported high satisfaction with the company's performance. One business partner noted that LTS delivers professional, responsive service and consistently goes the extra mile, describing their solutions as both innovative and tailored to specific business needs. Clients have also highlightedmeasurable improvements in efficiency and reliability since implementing LTS systems.About Lakeside Tech SolutionsLakeside Tech Solutions (LTS) provides IT and infrastructure solutions, integrated smart home systems, and consumer mobile applications tailored to underserved regions in Mexico. Operating under U.S.-based Chapala Technology Holdings Corporation, LTS combines Silicon Valley experience with local insight to deliver scalable technologies that support commercial, residential, and municipal development. The company, which began operations in January, is based in the Lake Chapala region in Mexico, about an hour from Guadalajara.Media professionals can request interviews, press kits, or company information.Accredited investors may inquire about participation in the current seed round.Government and municipal leaders can explore partnerships related to digital development and the digital economy, education, and smart infrastructure.Contact: info@lakesidetech.mxWebsite: www.lakesidetech.mx Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will occur only under Rule 506 of Regulation D of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and only by means of appropriate offeringdocuments. Investments in early-stage companies carry risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

