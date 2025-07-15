SAP Veterans Launch BluWis to Redefine SAP Services

Built on deep SAP expertise and bold ambition — the BluWis leadership team is ready to deliver what’s next.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 16 2025 Today marks the launch of BluWis, a next-generation SAP consulting firm committed to reimagining enterprise transformation. Founded by a team of seasoned SAP veterans, the firm combines deep platform expertise with cutting-edge AI- first strategies to drive measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in Dallas, with a global delivery center in Bangalore, BluWis will serve clients across North America and the APJ regions, focusing on Oil & Gas, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Manufacturing.

“SAP transformations are at an inflection point; too often, AI and business value are afterthoughts. At BluWis, we embed intelligence from day one—shifting left to reduce risk and accelerate results,” said Rajesh Raj, Founder & Chief Revenue Officer.

With over 125 years of combined leadership experience across industries, the BluWis executive team—Prabhakar Prasad, Rajesh Raj, R. Ramki, Sunil Shetty, and Meghana Dhall—brings deep SAP expertise and a strong track record of business transformation with unparalleled insight into customer needs, business processes, and SAP solutions.

BluWis is uniquely positioned to help enterprises modernize core systems, streamline operations, and accelerate value realization. Leading with an AI-first approach, the company shifts left by embedding intelligence early—across processes, data, and governance.

Focusing on Oil & Gas, CPG, and Manufacturing, BluWis delivers agility and outcome-driven innovation where it matters most.

Key service offerings include:

• Advisory and Assessment

• SAP S/4HANA Strategy & Implementation

• Business Value Acceleration through Process Redesign

• AI-embedded Architecture & Data Governance

• Digital & Cloud, Migration and System Optimization

• Change Management & User Adoption

“At BluWis, we put commitment before profit, foster curiosity at every level, and lead with radical transparency. But above all, we are building a culture of trust—because that is where real transformation begins,” said Prabhakar Prasad, Founder & CEO, BluWis

BluWis is already engaged with clients across North America and APJ and plans to expand its footprint globally.

To learn more, visit bluwis.com or follow on LinkedIn

