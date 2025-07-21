Erin’s Farm NFP Launches its “Raise the Roof” Capital Campaign to Build On-Site Learning Center

Erin's Farm: rescue - sanctuary - advocacy

This project is more than a building. It’s a commitment to our ongoing mission of providing compassion and second chances for animals, and quality education for the people who interact with them” — Erin Yanz, Founder and Executive Director of Erin's Farm

HOBART, IN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erin’s Farm NFP, a beloved non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary located in Hobart, Indiana, invites the community to its first-ever Barnraising Gala on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Wild Wood's – A Gathering Place. The evening will celebrate compassion, community, and an ambitious new project to expand the Farm's impact on our animals and the people who care about them.Erin’s Farm is home to more than 250 previously abused, neglected, or discarded animals, and it serves as a haven for education and enrichment programs for the young and the young at heart. During warmer months, the Farm thrives with camps, workshops, and interactive tours that connect people with animals in meaningful ways. However, the lack of adequate indoor space limits year-round programming.To bridge this gap, the Barnraising Gala will kick off a campaign to construct a new barn and learning center for the Farm, which will not only enhance shelter for the animals, but will also allow Erin’s Farm to offer its enrichment programs throughout the seasons.Guests will enjoy an evening of celebration with dinner, live music, live and silent auctions, a raffle with cash prizes, and more. Supporters who cannot attend the event in person can still participate virtually, including by bidding on auction items now available through the event website. There also are sponsorship opportunities ranging from small business ads to naming rights for parts of the new facility – including a classroom, stalls, and even the building itself. The funds raised will go directly toward building a warm, welcoming structure where education and care can thrive all year.“This project is more than a building,” says Erin Yanz, Founder and Executive Director at Erin’s Farm. “It’s a commitment to our ongoing mission of providing compassion and second chances for animals, and quality education for the people who interact with them.”All contributions are tax deductible, thanks to Erin’s Farm’s 501(c)(3) status. For sponsorship details, to donate. or for other questions, please contact Erin’s Farm board member Mary Beth Rebedeau (mbrebedeau@aol.com).Be a part of something extraordinary. Help us raise the roof – and raise a future where everyone, two-legged and four-legged alike, has a safe place to thrive.Learn more about Erin’s Farm:- Website: https://www.erinsfarm.net/ - Facebook: Erin’s Farm NFP- Instagram: @erinsfarm- Barnraising Gala Event Site: https://qtego.us/qlink/erinsfarm

