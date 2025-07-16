Syntec Technology Celebrates Global Collaboration at Partner’s Day 2025 in Malaysia

Syntec’s Partner’s Day 2025 in Malaysia united global partners to showcase innovations and celebrate collaboration in smart manufacturing.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntec Technology, a leading provider of smart manufacturing solution, successfully hosted its Partner’s Day 2025 in Malaysia, bringing together its global network of dealers, system integrators, and ecosystem partners from across Asia and beyond. Themed "Innovate, Connect, and Grow Together," the event served as a celebration of strategic collaboration, innovation, and shared progress in the smart manufacturing industry.

This exclusive gathering welcomed partners from Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, Korea, India, and the host country Malaysia. The two-day event featured Syntec’s internal exhibition, showcasing the company’s latest advancements in CNC systems, robotics, cloud platforms, and machine AI technologies.

“The presence of our guests reflects the deep trust and collaboration that define our shared journey,” said Christine Huang, General Management Division Director of Syntec Technology, in her opening remarks. “This gathering is more than a formal event — it’s a celebration of enduring partnerships and a shared vision for the future.”

The event also highlighted the company’s long-standing commitment to regional growth. With firsthand contributions in establishing Syntec branches in Thailand, Vietnam, India, and Turkey, Syntec’s leadership emphasized the importance of local presence and global perspective.

“Each guest represents more than just a business relationship — they are part of our growth story,” said Otis Siah, Global Director at Syntec Technology. “The future of smart manufacturing will be shaped not just by innovation, but by the strength of the partnerships that power it.”

As Syntec continues to invest in technology and talent, the Partner’s Day reaffirmed the company’s belief that progress is best achieved through alignment, mutual learning, and collective action. With heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, Syntec looks forward to building a smarter, stronger future — together.



About Syntec

Syntec Technology, a leading provider of CNC controllers in Asia, boasts a global presence across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Devoted to continual advancements in software and hardware technology for machine tool controllers, Syntec offers key products including CNC systems, servo drives, and servo motors. Collaborating with its subsidiary, Leantec Intelligence, is dedicated to smart manufacturing solutions, including industrial robots, machine tool networking, and automation systems, driving industry upgrades. Another brand, Jumbo Laser, focuses on laser and plasma applications for carbon-reduction processing equipment, aiming at industrial smart decarbonization. The Syntec Group provides an Industry 4.0 solution that integrates applications like IIoT, big data, and cloud computing. For more information, visit https://www.syntecclub.com/

