Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,278 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2004907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed       

STATION: VSP St Albans 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 @ 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire

VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile

 

JUVENILE: Ryan Rochleau

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/13/2025 at approximately 2236 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ryan Rochleau (14) was last seen in person at his grandfather’s residence in Berkshire just before bedtime. Rochleau was observed a short while later on a neighbor’s camera down Cioffoletti Rd, and appeared to be peering inside the neighbor’s vehicle.  Rochleau headed in an unknown direction from there and his whereabouts are unknown. Rochleau is approximately 5’5” weighing about 135lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, red shorts and possibly a hoodie. Anyone with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more