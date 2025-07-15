UPDATE : St Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

UPDATE: Ryan returned home this morning.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 @ 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire

VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile

JUVENILE: Ryan Rochleau

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/13/2025 at approximately 2236 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ryan Rochleau (14) was last seen in person at his grandfather’s residence in Berkshire just before bedtime. Rochleau was observed a short while later on a neighbor’s camera down Cioffoletti Rd, and appeared to be peering inside the neighbor’s vehicle. Rochleau headed in an unknown direction from there and his whereabouts are unknown. Rochleau is approximately 5’5” weighing about 135lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, red shorts and possibly a hoodie. Anyone with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.