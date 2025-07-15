UPDATE : St Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
UPDATE: Ryan returned home this morning.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004907
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: VSP St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 @ 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire
VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile
JUVENILE: Ryan Rochleau
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/13/2025 at approximately 2236 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ryan Rochleau (14) was last seen in person at his grandfather’s residence in Berkshire just before bedtime. Rochleau was observed a short while later on a neighbor’s camera down Cioffoletti Rd, and appeared to be peering inside the neighbor’s vehicle. Rochleau headed in an unknown direction from there and his whereabouts are unknown. Rochleau is approximately 5’5” weighing about 135lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt, red shorts and possibly a hoodie. Anyone with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.
