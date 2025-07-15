Governor Stein Kicks Off Week in WNC at AVL Airport, Urges Travelers to "Rediscover the Unforgettable” in Western North Carolina

Today Governor Josh Stein visited Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) as a part of the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative. The press conference kicked off Governor and First Lady Stein’s week exploring the mountains of western North Carolina, supporting small businesses, and showcasing all that the region has to offer travelers.

“Travelers often take their first steps into western North Carolina right here at Asheville Regional Airport,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our mountains are home to unforgettable landscapes, experiences, and people; there’s something here for everyone. I urge folks from across the country to book their flight and come experience something unforgettable here in western North Carolina.”

“Asheville Regional Airport is more than just a gateway—it’s a vital economic engine for western North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This region’s resilience, beauty, and hospitality continue to draw visitors from across the country. Through the ‘Rediscover the Unforgettable’ campaign, we’re not only inviting people to experience all that western North Carolina has to offer—we’re helping local communities and small businesses thrive.”

This summer, Governor Stein and VisitNC have teamed up to help people “Rediscover the Unforgettable” in western North Carolina as the region recovers from Hurricane Helene. Governor Stein announced the initiative at the reopening of Chimney Rock State Park, which is now open to the public with limited hours. This campaign is available to local chambers of commerce, tourism boards, and small businesses for their joint promotional efforts as businesses in cities and towns across western North Carolina welcome travelers back.

Many visitors come to western North Carolina through AVL, which opened a new concourse last month as part of an expansion project starting in 2023. In 2024, Asheville Regional Airport celebrated its second consecutive year surpassing 2 million passengers, with 2,174,125 travelers. According to the North Carolina Division of Aviation economic impact report, Asheville Regional Airport supports 22,745 jobs, over $1 billion in personal income for the region, and $3.9 billion in economic impact for western North Carolina. In the fall, AVL will be home to six airlines, including American, JetBlue, Delta, and United, with direct flights from Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, and more.