Velani Jewelry Expands in Guam After JCK Las Vegas and Italy Campaign

Velani Jewelry launches inside Time & Style at Guam Premier Outlets, joining globally recognized brands after JCK Las Vegas and a Mediterranean photo tour.

Seeing Velani Jewelry inside Time & Style is a proud moment for us. This partnership reflects everything we’ve built—jewelry that’s designed and made for Guam, and ready for the world.” — Velani Junkert

TAMUNING, GUAM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velani Jewelry, a fast-rising name in waterproof and hypoallergenic jewelry, has officially launched inside Time & Style by Caronel at Guam Premier Outlets. The expansion places Velani alongside globally recognized brands such as Ray-Ban, Arnette, and Nixon—offering customers access to its signature Brazilian gold-filled and Italian sterling silver designs in one of Guam’s most visible retail settings.The debut reflects a new phase of growth for the Latina-owned, veteran-led brand known for minimalist, movement-friendly jewelry. Designed to perform in humid climates, ocean water, and daily life, Velani pieces have earned a loyal following for their durability, comfort, and timeless style.A Statement from the Founder: Jewelry Designed and Made for Guam“Seeing Velani Jewelry inside Time & Style is a proud moment for us,” said Velani Junkert, founder and creative director of Velani Jewelry. “This partnership reflects everything we’ve built—jewelry that’s designed and made for Guam, and ready for the world.” - Velani JunkertVelani’s appearance at Guam Premier Outlets gives both residents and visitors a central, polished retail space to discover its full line of moisture-safe, skin-friendly jewelry.Velani Jewelry at JCK Las Vegas: Gold-Filled Innovation Meets Global StandardsVelani Jewelry’s latest retail move follows its attendance at JCK Las Vegas 2025, the jewelry industry’s largest and most prestigious trade show. While not exhibiting, the team used the opportunity to meet with distributors, explore product trends, and assess how gold-filled jewelry fits into the evolving global market.“JCK made it clear there’s still a huge gap in the market for high-quality gold-filled jewelry,” said Junkert. “We’re not trying to compete with fine jewelry—we’re offering something built for real life. That message really resonated.”The trip also reinforced confidence in the brand’s digital infrastructure. From its e-commerce platform to logistics and customer care, Velani is keeping pace with the jewelry industry’s highest global standards. It was a point of pride for a military veteran husband-and-wife team building a global brand from Guam.Italy Meets Guam: Velani’s Jewelry Campaign from Amalfi to PaestumIn parallel with its strategic expansion, Velani launched a cinematic editorial campaign photographed across Ravello, Amalfi, and Paestum, Italy. The campaign connected Velani’s tropical roots with iconic European architecture to showcase the versatility and timelessness of its collections.In Paestum, gold-filled chains reflected sun and stone against temple ruins older than Rome. In Ravello, hoop earrings echoed the curves of hillside balustrades. In Amalfi, delicate hand jewelry complemented the rhythm of terraced steps. The settings weren’t chosen for glamour—they were chosen for substance. Each location underscored Velani’s ethos: create jewelry that moves, endures, and tells a story. Waterproof, Hypoallergenic, and Tarnish-Resistant Jewelry for Island LifeVelani’s reputation is built on jewelry that performs in tropical, high-humidity, and high-activity environments. The brand specializes in Brazilian 18K gold-filled and Italian 925 sterling silver pieces that are waterproof, hypoallergenic, and tarnish-resistant.Whether worn daily, gifted for milestones, or packed for international travel, Velani pieces are made to move without compromising on shine or comfort. Its 4.98-star customer rating reflects years of consistent quality and wearability across climates.Each item reflects the Velani standard: minimalist, durable, effortless. Jewelry that transitions from beach to dinner, deployment to date night—without losing its shine. Where to Shop : Shop Velani Jewelry in Guam or OnlineVelani Jewelry’s new presence inside Time & Style by Caronel at Guam Premier Outlets makes it easier than ever to shop Velani Jewelry in Guam. Shoppers can browse a curated selection of waterproof, hypoallergenic designs in person—ideal for locals and travelers alike.For customers outside Guam, the full collection is available online at VelaniJewelry.com. The brand offers flat-rate U.S. shipping, free Guam pickup, exclusive capsule collections, and a seamless shopping experience. Whether shopping for a birthday, anniversary, or self-purchase, Velani delivers movement-friendly luxury from Guam to anywhere in the world.Velani also maintains a strong community presence through regular pop-ups at Chamorro Village Night Market, Jeff’s Pirates Cove, and Agana Shopping Center.Velani Jewelry Competes for Pika’s Best Jewelry Store in GuamVelani Jewelry is currently competing in Pika’s Best of Guam 2025 for both Best Jewelry Store and Best Luxury Brand. After earning a Top 3 finish in 2024, the brand’s continued momentum in both digital and retail spaces positions it strongly for this year’s honors.The recognition reflects support from Guam residents, military spouses, and global tourists who choose Velani pieces for their daily life, special moments, and tropical travel.About Velani Jewelry: A Guam-Based Brand Built for Everyday LuxuryVelani Jewelry was founded in 2018 by Velani Junkert and is now headquartered in Guam. The brand offers minimalist, skin-safe designs crafted from Brazilian gold-filled and Italian sterling silver materials. Every piece is waterproof, hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant, and ethically made.What began as a passion project in Hawaii has grown into a recognized global jewelry brand with a strong Guam identity. Velani continues to thrive through e-commerce, retail partnerships, and face-to-face customer experiences. Each collection is curated with purpose, made to last, and built to move with you.Media ContactShane JunkertCo-Founder, Velani JewelryEmail: Support@VelaniJewelry.com

