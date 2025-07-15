Multidisciplinary Advisor Christopher Papin Featured on The Entreprenudist Podcast and in The Liquidity Journal

Christopher Papin The Entreprenudist Podcast Logo The Liquidity Journal The Liquidity Event

Multidisciplinary advisor Chris Papin shares how integrated legal, tax, and insurance planning helps business owners grow with clarity and confidence.

Too many business owners are focused on today’s fires while missing tomorrow’s opportunities” — Christopher Papin

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners navigating today’s legal, financial, and insurance complexities now have a clearer path forward, thanks to the integrated insight of Christopher Papin . The Oklahoma-based attorney, Certified Public Accountant, and licensed insurance producer was recently featured on The Entreprenudist Podcast : The Place to Hear Real Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Bare It All and profiled in The Liquidity Journal for his innovative, multidisciplinary approach to business advisory services.Hosted by Randolph Love III, The Entreprenudist Podcast delivers in-depth conversations with high-impact professionals. In this standout episode, Love and Papin unpacked the silent burdens of entrepreneurship, the pitfalls of disjointed advice, and the power of planning proactively with a trusted advisor who speaks legal, tax, and risk fluently.“Too many business owners are focused on today’s fires while missing tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Papin. “Our firm helps them stop reacting and start planning with clarity, strategy, and the right support in one place.”Papin’s feature in The Liquidity Journal further solidifies his growing influence among growth-minded entrepreneurs. Recognized by the Oklahoma Society of CPAs as a Trailblazer and named to OKC BIZ’s Forty Under 40, Papin is known for translating complexity into actionable strategy.With a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma, a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law, and admission to the U.S. Tax Court, Papin leads Papin CPA and Papin Law with a mission to simplify growth and minimize surprises for small businesses.Catch the Full Interview🎧 Listen to Christopher Papin’s full episode on The Entreprenudist Podcast: https://entreprenudist.com/ 📰 Read the article in The Liquidity Journal: https://journal.entreprenudist.com/lj1 About Christopher PapinChris Papin is a licensed attorney, CPA, and insurance producer based in Edmond, Oklahoma. He provides forward-looking legal, tax, and insurance strategy for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Learn more at papincpa.com or connect on LinkedIn.About The Entreprenudist PodcastHosted by Randolph Love III, The Entreprenudist Podcast offers real conversations with business owners and industry leaders who reveal the lessons behind the headlines.About The Liquidity JournalThe Liquidity Journal is a business lifestyle publication spotlighting the people, places, and philosophies shaping next-generation entrepreneurship.

From Compliance to Strategy: How Smart Business Owners Build Long-Term Success | Christopher Papin

