Mary Magdalene Pilgrimage & Retreat to France with Magdalene Channelers

A Sacred Mary Magdalene Retreat & Pilgrimage with Magdalene Authors & Channelers

September 16-24: Travel Back in Time, Retrace Magdalene’s Steps, Ignite Your Spiritual Journey and Connect to your Feminine Spirit with Blue Soul Earth

This is a sacred & spiritual journey that honors and ignites the Divine Feminine in each of us. Mary Magdalene represents more than an archetype; she's the embodiment of Shekinah and Sophia wisdom.” — Renee Blodgett, Magdalene's Journey author & Blue Soul Earth founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Blue Soul Earth’s founders and award-winning Magdalene's Journey authors, Renee Blodgett and Anthony Compagnone, in Provence September 16-24, 2025, for a unique, transformative experience retracing Mary Magdalene’s steps and reliving her moments, rituals and ceremonies.

Imagine being able to walk, talk and listen to Miriam of Magdala, most known to the world as Mary Magdalene, in one of the most charming parts of the world: Southern France. Anthony, a full-embodied channel of Mary Magdalene, and Yeshua, whom the world most knows as Jesus, will bring forth their wisdom each day at sacred sites, making this a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Through Anthony, Miriam will share her life in what was once Gaul. The group will visit sacred sites, as well as towns and villages where she and the female apostles traveled and perform some of the same rituals that were practiced two thousand years ago.

Some of the planned site visits for this pilgrimage and retreat will include temples, cathedrals and palaces in Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Saint Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume where Miriam and the sisters once taught, Aix-en-Provence, Carry-le Rouet, Pontevès, Cotignac, Cassis and more.

“Each day, we’ll walk in Magdalene's footsteps and learn ancient Gnostic wisdom brought anew for modern times,” said Renee Blodgett. “We'll also be doing energy work and attunements as well as meditations, and a Darshan soul renewal experience; many describe it as transformative or equate it to a Kundalini awakening. Together, we'll delve into the riveting teachings shared in our bestselling book, Magdalene's Journey.” The book became an Amazon bestseller in three categories and has won eight awards to date. “Magdalene’s Journey conveys the sense of awe and significance that envelopes the ultimate meaning of our existence,” says Nobel Prize nominee and systems scientist Dr. Ervin László.

WHAT SETS THIS RETREAT APART?

Although there have been other Magdalene retreats to France, this pilgrimage experience is one-of-a-kind, as you'll be experiencing each day with Miriam as she speaks and teaches through him. He will bring forth Yeshua and the Ascended Masters for additional information and healing.

WHO IS THE RETREAT FOR?

People who feel a connection to Magdalene or Yeshua, or want to explore the balance of the Feminine and Masculine, may be called to this retreat, the latter of which was integral to their teachings. This unique pilgrimage is for those who are curious, open to new ideas, personal growth and wish to dive deeper into their spiritual journey. The wisdom from Miriam, Yeshua and the Ascended Masters, includes parallels to the advancements in science, bridging the long-divided gap between science, consciousness and spirituality.

This is not an ordinary pilgrimage, as channeling Miriam every day, even over meals, will be core to the experience. When Anthony is in this expanded state of awareness and consciousness, the energy is palpable and can be activating for many. More universal truths may come through for people in ways they don’t expect. As these shifts occur in your auric field, more memories and empowering realizations may emerge, shifting your beliefs and realities in the process.

“We are excited to bring this truly unique embodied experience to you and join in the deep conversations that Magdalene and Yeshua bring through,” said Anthony Compagnone. “We’ll walk in their shoes and hear their truths. With that shedding will come a host of our own truths that have been buried deep within us. Our book and retreat both serve as a significant upgrade to an outdated paradigm."

For those interested in learning more about the sacred Mary Magdalene Retreat & Pilgrimage to France, visit Blue Soul Earth’s France Retreat page, where there is an overview and details to secure your spot.

For those interested in learning about Magdalene’s Journey, the book is available on most online bookstore websites as well as Amazon in paperback, hardcover and Kindle. An audio version will be available later in the year. Be sure to subscribe to the Blue Soul Earth YouTube channel, where you can view riveting interviews bridging science and spirituality on their Blue Soul CHATS Podcast (under Playlists). You can also explore their Magdalene Collection jewelry line, dedicated to women’s voices and untold stories (themagdalenecollection.com), and follow them on social media @bluesoulearth.

An Overview of the award-winning book Magdalene's Journey; expanded teachings from the book will be shared during the Blue Soul Mary Magdalene France Retreat

