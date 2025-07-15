Join Dr. Mark Mincolla & Vanessa Mincolla, MS, for a Transformative Healing Retreat at Omega Institute

Omega Institute Retreat with Dr. Mark Mincolla & Vanessa Mincolla

Awaken your superconscious mind and restore balance in this exclusive weekend of transformation, guided by two visionary leaders in holistic healing

The Way of Miracles is a lucid exploration of the fundamental state of all existence as pure consciousness in a field of infinite possibilities.” — Deepak Chopra, Bestselling author of Metahuman

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Miracles don’t happen randomly", says renowned nutritional therapist and quantum energy healer Dr. Mark Mincolla . "By learning to see beyond the material aspects of the body, we open to healing on all levels, spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical."This September, Dr. Mark Mincolla and Vanessa Mincolla, MS, will guide attendees through The Way of Miracles , an exclusive in-person retreat at the Omega Institute, offering a powerful, immersive experience designed to awaken the superconscious mind, restore energetic balance, and reignite the healing intelligence within.This is an exclusive opportunity for personalized healing! Drawing from over four decades of clinical experience, Dr. Mincolla brings his pioneering Electromagnetic Muscle Testing technique to help participants discover their unique energetic and nutritional blueprints. His method clears energetic blockages and supports realignment of the body’s life force.Vanessa Mincolla, MS, complements this journey with a multidimensional approach that blends Classical Chinese Medicine, kinesiology, and intuitive wellness coaching. Her extensive background in mental health and holistic nutrition provides grounded, integrative guidance that empowers transformation from the inside out.✨ What You’ll Experience & Take Away🌟 Awaken Your Superconscious MindTap into higher states of awareness where clarity, intuition, and deep healing reside.🌈 Discover Your Body’s Unique Energetic & Nutritional BlueprintExplore Dr. Mincolla’s Electromagnetic Muscle Testing to uncover what your body truly needs.🧘‍♀️ Balance Your Energy CentersParticipate in guided meditations and chakra-balancing practices that support full-spectrum harmony.💚 Restore Energetic Alignment & Release BlockagesClear stuck energy and revitalize your life force across physical, emotional, and spiritual levels.🌿 Receive Personalized, Integrative Healing InsightsExperience supportive coaching rooted in ancient wisdom and modern science.🌀 Tap Into Your Body’s Regenerative IntelligenceActivate your body’s natural healing capacity through mind-body practices and bioenergetic nutrition.🕊️ Reconnect With the Miraculous Intelligence WithinReturn to a state of alignment, vitality, and spiritual connection, where everyday miracles become possible.About the Presenters:Dr. Mark Mincolla is an executive producer, award-winning author, nutritional therapist and quantum energy healer who has transformed the lives of over 65,000 patients during his 42-year career. Blending ancient Chinese energy healing with cutting-edge nutritional science, Dr. Mincolla pioneered a groundbreaking method he calls electromagnetic muscle testing, a personalized approach that identifies each individual's unique nutritional needs. He is the author of seven books, including the award-winning book The Way of Miracles, and served as executive producer of the acclaimed documentary adaptation which featured Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, Shamini Jain, and many other luminaries of our time.Holistic Health Coach, Vanessa Mincolla MS, offers a unique approach to integrative healing. Vanessa’s work embodies the personal application of her father, Mark Mincolla Ph.D.’s, Whole Health Healing system, combined with her professional background in the human services field. Vanessa utilizes philosophies of Classical Chinese Medicine and adapted methods of Applied Kinesiology, in tandem with concepts of wellness coaching and motivational interviewing, to encourage healing on a multidimensional level and empower her clients as they access the healer within themselves. Vanessa’s extensive experience providing mental health services to a wide variety of populations, as well as her graduate studies in Holistic Nutrition, and experience working alongside Dr. Mark Mincolla, have shaped a unique career path which encompasses a practitioner-ship that facilities true mind and body healing.What if the clarity, peace, and transformation you’ve been seeking could begin in just one weekend? This sacred gathering offers more than teachings, it offers direct experience, intuitive guidance, and soul-deep renewal.📍 Event DetailsRetreat: The Way of Miracles: Accessing Your SuperconsciousnessPresenters: Dr. Mark Mincolla & Vanessa Mincolla, MSWhen: September 19th –21st, 2025Location: Omega Institute, 150 Lake Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572Phone: 877-944-2002More Info & Registration: https://www.eomega.org/workshops/the-way-of-miracles Space is limited and early registration is strongly encouraged.

