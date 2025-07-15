Tech Pioneer Arjun Malhotra Joins HAIF as Strategic Advisor

Former HCL Co-Founder and Visionary Leader Brings Decades of Experience to Accelerate Health AI Innovation

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAIF.tech, a leading innovator in health-focused artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Arjun Malhotra as a Strategic Advisor. As one of the original co-founders of HCL Technologies, a global IT powerhouse, and a seasoned entrepreneur and investor, Malhotra brings decades of leadership in technology and healthcare innovation to HAIF’s mission of transforming early detection and prevention through AI.Arjun Malhotra is widely recognized as a pioneer of the Indian IT industry and a global authority on scaling technology ventures. Beyond his role in building HCL into a global force, he co-founded and led Headstrong, which became a leader in financial services consulting and was later acquired by Genpact. He has also been deeply involved in the health tech ecosystem, presently serving as the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Health at Delhi and as Chairman of the Board at Evolko, an AI-driven digital health company.Amar Ray, CEO of HAIF said “Arjun’s deep technical knowledge and proven track record as a visionary in both enterprise tech and healthcare AI are unmatched. His mentorship will be instrumental as we navigate the next phase of growth and pursue our vision to bring predictive, accessible wellness solutions to people around the world.”“We are honored to welcome Arjun to HAIF,” said Kevin Jaskowiak, Chief Marketing Officer of HAIF. “His legacy as a founder, his commitment to healthcare transformation, and his unparalleled experience in guiding deep tech companies make him the ideal advisor as we expand the reach and impact of our Heart Failure Predictor (HFP) and other wellness-focused AI innovations.”Malhotra’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as HAIF prepares to scale its flagship solutions, including the Heart Failure Predictor, which uses real-time ECG and physiological signals to detect early signs of heart failure and chronic illness. With Malhotra’s guidance, HAIF is positioned to strengthen partnerships, navigate regulatory pathways, and deepen its footprint in both domestic and international markets.“HAIF is solving a real-world problem with the right blend of innovation and integrity,” said Arjun Malhotra. “I’m excited to support the team in building scalable, impactful health AI solutions that can save lives and reduce the burden on global healthcare systems.”About HAIFHAIF is a leading innovator in AI-driven healthcare solutions focused on early detection and prevention. At the forefront of health technology, HAIF combines advanced data science with clinical expertise to develop tools that empower providers, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.Its flagship solution, the Heart Failure Predictor (HFP), uses AI to identify early signs of heart failure—often before symptoms appear—enabling proactive intervention at the primary care level. By helping clinicians detect risk sooner, HFP has the potential to significantly reduce hospitalizations, improve patient outcomes, and support value-based care models.With a mission to make cutting-edge diagnostics accessible and equitable, HAIF is working to transform how chronic conditions like heart failure are identified and managed across healthcare systems.For more information, visit www.haif.tech

