ATV Crash in Winchester

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

July 14, 2025

Winchester, NH – At around 2:00 p.m. on July 12, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch. It was communicated that an individual had been involved in an OHRV crash in the town of Winchester. Winchester Police and Cheshire County EMS Ambulance along with a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Robert Binkowski, 37, of Winchester had been operating a UTV on Pudding Hill Road. While navigating a slight turn in the road, Binkowski lost control of his machine causing the machine to hit multiple trees. Binkowski suffered non life-threatening injuries and refused medical transport. It appears that unreasonable speed was the primary contributing factor to the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s’ riding opportunities. Operate on designated trails or where permission has been granted to ride.