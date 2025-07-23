Man Rescued After Fall in Albany

CONTACT:

July 23, 2025

Albany, NH – On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a man who was located in a wooded area off of Ronald Road had called 911 for assistance. The man was identified as Samuel Farrington, 82, of Albany, NH. Farrington had been walking his dogs and slipped and fell down an embankment. There is limited cell phone service in the area but fortunately he was able to place a call for help.

Along with Conservation Officers members of the Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department responded. Conway police utilized their drone. Although the drone’s imaging could not penetrate the forest canopy, Farrington was able to see it above him. Rescuers hiked into his location and assisted him to the nearest road where he was met by an ambulance and taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.