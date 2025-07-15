Grand Opening Unites 55+ Neighbors at Park Place

Residents Enjoying the Grand Opening of Park Place by Highlands. A Premier 55+ Senior Living Facility near Atlanta, GA.

GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Place by Highlands hosted its grand opening celebration on June 21, welcoming more than 150 neighbors, prospective residents, and community partners to downtown Lawrenceville's newest 55+ active-adult living community. The event at 77 E. Pike Street showcased the property's amenities and introduced the surrounding community to this innovative senior living development.The three-hour celebration featured live DJ entertainment in the community's central courtyard. Attendees enjoyed a barbecue feast including smoked chicken, ribs, and peach cobbler while participating in shuffleboard and bocce ball tournaments. These activities created opportunities for future residents to meet neighbors and experience the community's social atmosphere firsthand."Our vision for Park Place has centered on fostering genuine connections among residents," said Dave Loeffel, CEO of Highlands Residential . "Saturday's impressive turnout demonstrated that combining premium amenities with a walkable downtown location creates an environment where people can truly flourish together."Park Place offers spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes designed specifically for adults aged 55 and older. The community features a sky lounge with panoramic views of downtown Lawrenceville, providing residents with an elevated space for socializing and relaxation.Additional amenities include a dedicated coffee bar area perfect for morning gatherings and casual conversations throughout the day. The on-site wellness studio features large windows overlooking the adjacent walking trail that connects directly to Rhodes Jordan Park, seamlessly blending indoor fitness options with outdoor recreation opportunities.The strategic downtown Lawrenceville location places residents within walking distance of local shops, restaurants, and community events. This urban setting aligns with Highlands Residential's commitment to developing senior living communities that prioritize accessibility and convenience throughout Georgia.The direct trail access to Rhodes Jordan Park expands recreational possibilities for residents who enjoy outdoor activities like walking, hiking, and nature observation. This connection to green space provides a peaceful contrast to the vibrant downtown atmosphere while maintaining easy access to urban amenities.Park Place currently has availability for summer move-ins, with leasing options available for qualified applicants. The community management team offers personalized tours showcasing apartment layouts, common areas, and nearby attractions that make downtown Lawrenceville an appealing location for active adults.Prospective residents can schedule tours to explore the property, meet current neighbors, and learn about the various social programs and activities planned throughout the year. The community's programming focuses on creating meaningful connections while supporting independent lifestyles for residents.This opening represents Highlands Residential's continued expansion of active-adult communities throughout Georgia. The company specializes in developing properties that combine modern amenities with thoughtful design elements tailored to the preferences and needs of residents aged 55 and older.The Park Place development reflects current trends in senior living, where residents seek communities that offer both independence and opportunities for social engagement. The downtown location appeals particularly to active adults who prefer walking to nearby destinations rather than relying solely on vehicle transportation.The grand opening celebration highlighted Park Place's integration into the broader Lawrenceville community. Local business partnerships and connections with city organizations help ensure residents have access to services, entertainment, and volunteer opportunities that enhance their overall living experience.Adults aged 55 and older interested in learning more about Park Place can contact the leasing office to schedule tours and receive information about current availability. The community welcomes visitors who want to experience the amenities, meet potential neighbors, and explore how downtown Lawrenceville's newest active-adult community prioritizes connection, convenience, and quality of life.Park Place by Highlands represents a new chapter in Lawrenceville's downtown development, bringing together thoughtful design, premium amenities, and an ideal location where community engagement comes naturally and active living becomes part of daily life.

