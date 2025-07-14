Sidney Saeger’s Debut Children’s Book Delivers a Heartfelt Message of Courage, Friendship, and Seeing Beyond Fear

Overcoming Fear, One Unlikely Friendship at a Time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Don’t Go Past the Big Palm Tree” is a charming rhyming tale inspired by a quiet moment in nature that sparked a powerful story.When retired manager-turned-author Sidney Saeger spotted a young alligator resting its head on a turtle’s shell along a canal in Florida, she didn’t just see a rare moment between two animals—she saw the seed of a story about courage, friendship, and breaking past fear. That quiet moment blossomed into her debut children’s book, Don’t Go Past the Big Palm Tree, a lyrical, rhythm-filled story that invites young readers into the world of Gabby the alligator and Ted the turtle—two creatures taught to fear each other, who instead choose understanding.“I wrote this book while walking,” Saeger recalls. “I started composing the lines in my head right then, walking in rhythm to the poem. What struck me was how two completely different species could share a peaceful moment. That reminded me of how often we let fear dictate our connections—and how much beauty we miss when we do.”Don’t Go Past the Big Palm Tree follows Gabby and Ted as they overcome parental warnings, challenge long-held fears, and discover a surprising bond. It’s a playful, meaningful story designed for early readers, yet rich enough in rhythm and poetry to engage older children as well.Message to Readers:This story encourages children (and adults) to reflect on the fears we inherit, to seek what we share instead of what separates us, and to find courage in forming unlikely friendships. Along the way, it builds early literacy skills with rhyming, rhythm, and thoughtful page-turn anticipation.Now living in Florida, Sidney Saeger brings a love of nature, watercolor art, and decades of leadership experience into her writing. Her passion for children’s literature began in a college course and turned into a personal library of stories—this is the first one she’s bringing to the world.

Global Book Network - Sidney Saeger, author of Don't Go Past the Big Palm Tree

