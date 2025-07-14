New Book “Who Am I?” Chronicles One Woman’s Triumph Over Trauma and Transformation Through Faith

From Pain to Purpose: A True Story of Healing Through God’s Love

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Faith Publishing announces the release of Who Am I? A Woman’s Journey of Transformation from a Child of the Flesh to a Child of God by Elaina Lee Richter—an inspiring memoir of personal struggle, spiritual awakening, and the redemptive power of faith.In this powerful debut, Richter shares her life as Ellie, a woman whose need for love and approval led her down painful paths—beginning with a childhood shaped by a strict mother and emotionally distant father, and later through abusive relationships, emotional turmoil, and addiction. Her story takes a transformative turn after a life-changing experience at church, where she discovers that the love she had been desperately seeking could only be found in a relationship with God.“I wrote this book coming off the grips of an abusive relationship in my quest for self-understanding and recovery,” says Richter. “I wanted to trace my life back to the beginning and confront the patterns and pain that had shaped me, so I could finally break free and become the woman I was meant to be—for my children, my family, and myself.”Who Am I? is not only a testimony of healing, but also a heartfelt message to readers: you are not alone. The book encourages anyone struggling with low self-worth, toxic relationships, or addiction to take heart—because change is possible.“Everyone has a past,” Richter shares. “But that doesn’t mean we have to stay stuck in it. God’s love covers all our flaws and failures, and when we let Him in, everything begins to change. This book is my way of saying: there is hope, and a better life is waiting.”In addition to being a gifted storyteller, Richter is a seasoned entrepreneur who has successfully operated her own pet care business for over 15 years in Bucks County, PA. She also leads Bible studies for singles and couples at her local church, bringing spiritual insight and leadership to her community.Who Am I? is available now through Christian Faith Publishing and major online retailers.About the Author:Elaina Lee Richter is a writer, entrepreneur, and Christian leader based in Pennsylvania. With a passion for helping others overcome adversity through faith, she uses her personal story to speak to women navigating pain, codependency, and emotional healing. Who Am I? is her debut book.

