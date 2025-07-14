'The Peculiarities of Red Chairs' Offers a Decade-Long Journey of Trauma Healing Through Poetry and Photography

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Paul Aaron Domenick announces the release of his new book, The Peculiarities of Red Chairs: A Decade of Healing My Trauma with Poetry and Photography. This compelling work delves into Paul's personal journey of recovery from trauma and addiction, employing a unique blend of visual art and poetic expression to illuminate the path toward healing.The book presents a collection of photographs and poems created over a ten-year period. Paul, a former high school English teacher, goes on this artistic endeavor as a means to process unaddressed trauma, a realization that came to light during his own recovery. Drawing inspiration from figures like Gabor Maté, whose work emphasizes that trauma is not what happens to us. It's what happens inside of us. Domenick explores how engaging with art can turn traumatic experiences.The Peculiarities of Red Chairs is structured into thematic chapters, including Color Photography, Monochrome Style, Candids, Composites, Slow Exposures, Diptychs, Still Life, Portraits, and the titular Red Chair Series. Each section features the author's photographs, accompanied by his original poetry and reflections on the images' role in his personal healing. The Red Chair Series highlights how a single object can become a powerful symbol, transformed through varying contexts and perspectives.Paul's work invites readers to consider the therapeutic potential of creative expression, demonstrating how photography and poetry served as anchors in his recovery journey. The book aims to foster a dialogue with individuals facing similar struggles, emphasizing that art can be a vital bridge to understanding memory, finding agency, and ultimately, healing.About the Author:Paul Aaron Domenick holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Secondary Education and a Masters in Organizational Leadership. After 17 years of teaching, he pursued his passion for writing and photography. He resides with his husband of 25 years. Through The Peculiarities of Red Chairs, he hopes to connect with others on their own paths to recovery from addiction and trauma.

