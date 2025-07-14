From the Battlefield to the Boardroom – and Beyond: One Man’s Journey of Faith and Redemption

Faith After a Lifetime of Achievement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world filled with uncertainty, bestselling inspiration often comes from the most unexpected sources. In his deeply personal and spiritual memoir, One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus: The Spiritual Growth of One Ordinary Man , author James Doyle Brandt opens the door to his life and soul, revealing the power of faith and the presence of Jesus Christ through decades of personal and professional challenges.Born in 1950, Brandt’s journey spans eras and continents—from playing college football and flying Marine Corps missions during the Vietnam War, to building a successful software company and running for Congress. But it is not these accolades that define him. It is the quiet transformation of his heart—one that began in childhood, deepened through love and family, and ultimately blossomed into a calling to serve God that drives the message behind this memoir.“During the final stage of my life, I want to help other people benefit from the relationship I have with Jesus,” Brandt says. “I didn’t understand how deeply Jesus could help me until much later in life. My greatest wish is that readers don’t wait as long as I did to open their hearts to Him.”Through honest reflection and real-life experiences, including his time with his wife’s family from the Philippines, Brandt details the turning points that awakened and grew his spiritual commitment. His story speaks not only to believers, but also to those who are searching—for purpose, for peace, and for a deeper connection with God.One Man’s Life Touched by Jesus is more than a memoir—it is a heartfelt invitation to anyone seeking spiritual growth, especially those navigating the complexities of modern life. Brandt’s story is proof that no matter where you begin or how far you've strayed, it is never too late to come home to faith.About the Author:James Doyle Brandt is a former college football All-Conference athlete, Marine Corps pilot, entrepreneur, and political figure who won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress twice. He has worked in both the private and public sectors, including as an executive for one of the nation’s largest banks. Today, he is devoted to helping others discover the life-changing peace that comes from faith in Jesus.

Global Book Network - James Doyle Brandt, author of One Man's Life Touched by Jesus

