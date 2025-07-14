New Book "Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are" by John M. Koelsch Offers Bold Solutions to America’s Deepening Political Crisis

"A Veteran’s Call to Reclaim Democracy for the People"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In an urgent and eye-opening new book, decorated Vietnam War veteran and seasoned government official John M. Koelsch pulls back the curtain on the inner workings of the American political system—and the alarming path it is taking. Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are is more than a political critique; it is a heartfelt call to action to preserve democracy for all, not just the privileged few.With a title drawn from the African philosophy of collective humanity, Ubuntu: I Am Because We Are explores how the U.S. government currently functions, where it fails, and—most importantly—how we can fix it. Koelsch leverages over 30 years of experience in state and local government, armed with a Master in Public Administration and a deep commitment to civic integrity, to propose thoughtful, actionable reforms. His acclaimed Strategic Budgeting Process has already impacted government decision-making at multiple levels.Why did Koelsch write this book?“I enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 because I believed it was my duty to serve my country,” Koelsch says. “As a combat infantry platoon leader in Vietnam, I fought, killed, and nearly died for the United States. It’s heartbreaking to watch that same country being transformed into a dictatorship driven by money and power, while the needs of ordinary citizens are ignored.”Through this compelling book, Koelsch hopes to ignite a national conversation about the erosion of democratic values. He offers constructive insights and urgently needed reforms, all aimed at preventing an authoritarian future and restoring power to the people.What message does he want readers to take away?Readers will come away with a clearer, sobering understanding of how politics really operates in the U.S.—and what must be done to fix it. Ubuntu is a foundational tool for anyone concerned about the direction of American democracy and seeking to be part of the solution.About the Author:John M. Koelsch holds a B.A. in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration. A credentialed City Manager by the International City Management Association, he has worked across state and local government sectors for over three decades. His literary accomplishments include the forthcoming nonfiction novel Cease Fire based on his Vietnam experience, the 2015 Meringoff Award for Nonfiction, and numerous accolades from the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Global Book Network - John M Koelsch, author of UBUNTU: I Am Because We Are

