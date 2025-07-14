Byrdstown Man Faces 1st Degree Murder Charge in Pickett County Shooting

PICKETT COUNTY –Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Byrdstown.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents began investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 100 block of Eagle Crest Drive. Deputies with the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home to perform a welfare check, and, upon arrival, heard a gunshot. The deputies subsequently found 72-year-old Theresa Foutch inside the home with a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene. During the investigation, agents determined her husband, Johnny Foutch (DOB 4/15/1954), was responsible for the shooting.

Sunday night, agents arrested and charged Foutch with one count of 1st Degree Murder. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Pickett County Jail where, at the time of this release, he was being held without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###