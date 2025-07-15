SUPERANNOTATE RAISES $13.5 MILLION IN NEW FUNDING FROM DELL TECHNOLOGIES CAPITAL

Funding brings SuperAnnotate’s total Series B to $50 million as Company scales data labeling and management platform to hundreds of customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperAnnotate , the leading AI data platform, today announces that it has raised an additional $13.5 million in Series B from Dell Technologies Capital (DTC). The investment brings SuperAnnotate’s total Series B to $50 million.SuperAnnotate provides enterprise customers with a centralized human-and agent-in-the-loop platform for annotation and evaluation of LLMs, agents and other AI products. The company grew software revenue by 5x in 2024, powering AI development for hundreds of globally recognized brands including Databricks, Canva, and Motorola Solutions.“SuperAnnotate’s platform is essential for scaling enterprise AI use cases, and in post-training of LLMs, which is a very high-stakes business,” said Elana Lian, partner, Dell Technologies Capital, who invested in SuperAnnotate. “The human touch via human-labeled training data is critical in developing sophisticated AI models. SuperAnnotate is offering its customers a direct line to high-quality data, at scale, for training and developing LLMs and AI applications.”Generative AI has reshaped the ML landscape and set new standards for data quality. Development of AI applications, particularly agentic AI systems, is often stalled because enterprises lack high quality, specialized training data. SuperAnnotate fills this gap by transforming unique enterprise data into data that can be leveraged for building these cutting-edge AI products.“Creating high-quality AI data is extremely complex and time-consuming, but essential for training, improving and evaluating agents, models and, really, any enterprise AI system. As a result, enterprise AI data needs the right expert touch and the right tooling to streamline the development and management of modern AI applications. This is exactly what we are building at SuperAnnotate” said Vahan Petrosyan, co-founder and CEO of SuperAnnotate. “Our traction to date is proof of our prospects in the space and we look forward to working with DTC on this next phase of growth.”###About SuperAnnotateSuperAnnotate is the enterprise AI Data Ops platform that powers the full data lifecycle for modern AI development. SuperAnnotate brings expert knowledge into AI-ready datasets and repeatable evaluation workflows. Its unique human- and agent-in-the-loop engine blends evaluation, automated quality controls, and golden dataset creation enabling enterprises to advance from pilots to production-ready models in record time. Backed by NVIDIA, Dell Technologies Capital, Databricks Ventures, and Cox Enterprises, SuperAnnotate empowers teams across industries to deliver trustworthy AI faster. For more information, go to www.superannotate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.