U.S. Air Purifier Market to Reach USD 8,557 Million by 2035, Growing at a 6.8% CAGR

U.S. Air Purifier Market

U.S. Air Purifier Market Analysis, By Type (Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers, and In-duct Air Purifiers), By Technology, By Coverage Area, By Use Case

MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Air Purifier Market is expected to reach USD 8,557 million by 2035, up from USD 4,432 million in 2025. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%.The increasing awareness of air pollution's adverse health effects, coupled with rising concerns over indoor air quality, is driving significant demand for air purifiers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Air purifiers, equipped with advanced filtration technologies such as HEPA, activated carbon, and UV-C light, are essential for removing pollutants, allergens, and pathogens, thereby promoting healthier indoor environments.Growing public awareness of respiratory health issues, exacerbated by rising pollution levels and seasonal allergens, has fueled the adoption of air purifiers in U.S. households. Urbanization, industrial emissions, and wildfires have worsened air quality, particularly in densely populated states like California, Texas, and New York, further boosting market demand. Additionally, the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the focus on airborne disease prevention, with consumers and businesses investing in air purifiers to mitigate the spread of viruses and bacteria. Technological advancements, such as smart air purifiers with IoT integration and real-time air quality monitoring, are also contributing to market expansion.Air purifiers are widely utilized across various settings, including homes, offices, hospitals, schools, and hospitality venues. Residential applications dominate due to increased consumer spending on health and wellness products, while commercial and institutional sectors are adopting air purifiers to comply with stricter indoor air quality regulations. The versatility of air purifiers, available in portable and whole-house systems, caters to diverse consumer needs, from small apartments to large commercial spaces.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7464 "The integration of smart technologies and energy-efficient designs is transforming the air purifier market. Manufacturers must prioritize innovation to meet consumer demand for sustainable and high-performance solutions," opines a Fact.MR analyst.U.S. Air Purifier Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report underscores robust growth in the U.S. air purifier market, driven by rising health consciousness and technological advancements. HEPA-based air purifiers hold the largest market share due to their effectiveness in capturing fine particulate matter, while smart air purifiers with Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app controls are gaining traction among tech-savvy consumers. The demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient models is rising, supported by government initiatives promoting sustainable appliances. The residential segment leads the market, but commercial applications, particularly in healthcare and education, are growing rapidly. However, high initial costs and maintenance expenses may hinder adoption in price-sensitive segments.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The U.S. air purifier market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2035.* The residential segment accounts for 62.4% of the market share in 2024, driven by consumer demand for healthier indoor environments.* HEPA air purifiers dominate, holding a 48.7% market share in 2024 due to their superior filtration capabilities.* The Western U.S., particularly California, leads regional demand with a 32.6% market share in 2024, driven by poor air quality from wildfires and urbanization.* Smart air purifiers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2035, fueled by IoT integration and consumer preference for connected devices.* The market in the Northeast, led by New York, is valued at USD 650 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2035.U.S. Air Purifier Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the U.S. air purifier market include Dyson, Honeywell International, Blueair, IQAir, and Coway. These companies focus on innovation, investing heavily in research and development to enhance filtration efficiency and integrate smart features. Strategic partnerships with retailers and e-commerce platforms are common to expand market reach. Smaller players leverage niche offerings, such as portable or budget-friendly models, to compete with industry leaders. The competitive landscape is shaped by product differentiation, regulatory compliance, and sustainability initiatives, with companies increasingly focusing on eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs.U.S. Air Purifier Market Key Companies Profiled:* Dyson* Honeywell International* Blueair* IQAir* Coway* Levoit* Molekule* Winix* Alen Corporation* Rabbit Air* Sharp CorporationBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7464 U.S. Air Purifier Industry News:* In April 2023, Dyson launched a new line of smart air purifiers with enhanced HEPA filtration and real-time air quality sensors, targeting urban households.* In August 2023, Honeywell announced a collaboration with a leading healthcare provider to supply air purifiers for hospital facilities, emphasizing pathogen removal.* In February 2024, Blueair introduced an energy-efficient air purifier model certified by ENERGY STAR, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The vacuum deaerators market is projected to reach US$ 190.53 million in 2023. The vacuum deaerators industry is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 268.77 million.The global knife mills market has reached a size of US$ 796.63 million in 2023 and is forecasted to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 1.31 billion by 2033.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.