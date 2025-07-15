The 0.1% Group Highlights Growing Demand for Rare Watches Purchased with Bitcoin

The 0.1% Group

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The landscape of luxury watch collecting is seeing notable shifts as cryptocurrency becomes a more common medium for transactions. The 0.1% Group , a private watch sourcing service, reports that high-net-worth clients increasingly choose to acquire rare timepieces using Bitcoin and other digitalassets.Known for working discreetly with collectors worldwide, The 0.1% Group specializes in locating watches that seldom appear through traditional retail channels. This includes discontinued models and limited productions typically exchanged via private dealers and select auctions. The firm’s global network allows clients to access watches that are often unavailable to the broader market.According to representatives of The 0.1% Group, recent months have shown a clear rise in clients seeking to finalize watch purchases with cryptocurrency . This trend is particularly visible among individuals involved in technology and digital finance sectors, who often view crypto as both an investment and a preferred way to conduct significant transactions.“For many of our clients, using Bitcoin or similar assets streamlines the process, especially when transactions involve multiple countries,” a spokesperson said. “It offers a level of efficiency that traditional banking doesn’t always provide.”This integration of cryptocurrency into high-value acquisitions reflects broader patterns across luxury markets. As digital assets become more established, collectors appear increasingly interested in using them to secure tangible goods that hold long-term value.Industry analysts note that this approach combines modern payment flexibility with the established reputation of rare watches as collectible assets.Each engagement with The 0.1% Group begins with a private consultation to understand the specific requirements of the client, whether it involves sourcing a discontinued reference or a rarely offered limited edition. The firm then manages authentication and logistics, coordinating closely with trusted partners to ensure the integrity of each transactionRecent observations suggest that this evolving client profile — younger, tech- oriented, and globally positioned — is contributing to changes in how luxury assets are both sought and secured. As cryptocurrency continues to gain ground in mainstream finance, its use in niche markets such as rare watch collecting is likely to expand.About the 0.1% Group,The 0.1% Group is a private concierge specializing in the discreet sourcing of rare and luxury timepieces for clients around the world. Through a network that spans dealers, auctions, and brand relationships, the firm provides tailored access to collectible watches, including transactions facilitated with cryptocurrency.For media inquiries, please visit https://www.the01-group.com

