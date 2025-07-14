Eunabeth Williamson’s 'The Big Move' Offers Comforting, Scripture-Based Answers to Children’s Questions About Heaven

A Heartfelt Children’s Book Answering Big Questions About Heaven—With Truth, Tenderness, and Scripture.

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Move , seasoned educator and children’s ministry leader Eunabeth Williamson addresses one of life’s most tender subjects: what happens when a loved one passes away. Written with warmth, clarity, and a heart for children, the book gently explores the questions kids often ask about Heaven—questions that can leave parents searching for the right words.When a beloved family member passes on, the grandchildren in The Big Move begin to wonder about life after death. Through thoughtful storytelling, Eunabeth guides young readers and their families into meaningful conversations about faith, eternity, and the promises of Heaven. With every answer rooted in scripture, the book becomes a comforting tool for parents and caregivers seeking biblically sound responses to their children’s spiritual curiosity.“I didn’t plan on writing this book,” Williamson shares. “It was truly divine inspiration that brought this story to life. After stepping away from full-time teaching, I felt God nudging me toward something new—and this little story about Heaven and how to get there was born.”With over 30 years of experience working with youth—both in public school classrooms and church settings—Williamson is no stranger to the kinds of big questions children carry. Born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, she still calls the city home and remains deeply involved in the lives of young learners. The Big Move marks her second published book and serves as the prequel to an upcoming six-book series centered on the same sweet, relatable family.Her debut book, Lessons Learned, is a devotional rooted in real-life experiences, and her perpetual calendar For Teachers Only is a thoughtful gift for educators, with proceeds intended to support the publishing of her upcoming series.At its core, The Big Move is more than just a story—it’s a faith-filled conversation starter. “There’s no need to ‘wing it’ when kids start asking about death or Heaven,” Williamson explains. “There are real, scripturally grounded answers. My hope is that this book helps families share those truths with love and confidence.”The Big Move is available now through major retailers.

Eunabeth Williamson on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

