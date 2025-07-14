Mountain Annie’s Cortez Dispensary Moves Into Larger Storefront With Dedicated Parking

Mountain Annie’s Cannabis operates four dispensaries across Western Colorado. Their Cortez location recently relocated down the road to 439 E. Main St.

CORTEZ, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Annie’s Cannabis has officially relocated its Cortez recreational dispensary to a new, larger storefront just down the road at 439 E Main Street. Still located in the heart of downtown Cortez, the new location offers customers a more spacious shopping experience, easier access, and convenient off-street parking.

Previously operating at 301 E Main Street, the Cortez dispensary is now open in the former Lotsa Pasta building—right next to Cork-n-Bottle and across from the Methodist Thrift Shop. The new spot sits along US Highway 160, within walking distance of Burger Boy Drive-In, the Super 8 Hotel, and other popular Cortez retailers and restaurants.

“This move is all about creating a better experience for our customers,” said the Mountain Annie’s team. “We’ve got the same great products and the same friendly budtenders—just more room to browse and a lot more parking.”

There are no changes to store hours, staff, or management—just a fresh new space with all your favorites. Customers will continue to find a wide selection of top-shelf flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and accessories from trusted Colorado cannabis brands. Whether you're a seasoned consumer or a curious first-timer, our knowledgeable budtenders are here to help you find the right product and have a great experience every time you visit.

Mountain Annie’s Cannabis operates four dispensaries across the Western Slope of Colorado, each offering a curated selection of premium THC and CBD products. Known for their friendly, expert guidance and commitment to quality, the Mountain Annie’s team sources only from trusted producers who meet high standards for purity and consistency. From daily-use wellness options to top-tier recreational products, customers can shop in person or online through the fully stocked Mountain Annie’s e-shop.

To learn more or plan your visit, check out the updated Cortez dispensary location page: mountainanniescannabis.com/locations/cortez-co.

