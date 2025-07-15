UnityOne.AI Recognized as a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Solutions

UnityOne.AI Recognized as a Product Challenger in ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Solutions with the Highest Portfolio Attractiveness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityOne.AI , a leading AI-driven cloud management platform company, today announced it has been recognized as a Product Challenger in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2025 Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Solutions, Hybrid Cloud Management Platforms.This recognition highlights UnityOne.AI’s highest portfolio attractiveness in delivering the industry’s most comprehensive cloud management solution, powered by Agentic AI, Generative AI, and Enterprise AI for discovery, monitoring, management, and autonomous operations across hybrid and multicloud environments.“UnityOne.AI is the platform of choice for enabling enterprises with AI-powered automation of their IT operations. As the most comprehensive Enterprise AI platform, it delivers unified management across DCIM, AIOps, HCMP, FinOps, and GreenOps capabilities. Its advanced AI stack combines its Generative AI Assistant, enabling actionable insights and context-aware recommendations, Agentic AI-powered workflows, while maintaining enterprise-grade security through its private LLM services. “ explained Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnityOne.AIWhat differentiates UnityOne.AI is its “Power of One” approach: eliminating tool sprawl by consolidating dozens of siloed tools across DCIM, AIOPS, HCMP, FinOps, and GreenOps into a single, intelligent system. While this unified architecture simplifies operations, it accelerates enterprises with unmatched control. The depth and breadth of product capabilities have positioned UnityOne.AI as the most comprehensive cloud management platform in the industry.Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst at ISG, added, “UnityOne.AI is a comprehensive cloud management solution that is designed to simplify the complexities of modern hybrid and multicloud environments. Its core value proposition revolves around centralizing visibility and control, driven by significant AI and automation capabilities.”UnityOne.AI enables enterprises to eliminate tool sprawl and achieve real-time observability, governance, and optimization. With 800+ native integrations, 10+ global Points of Delivery, a multi-tenant architecture, and round-the-clock support, UnityOne.AI empowers enterprises across diverse industries to accelerate AI-led innovation, automate IT operations, optimize cloud costs, and enhance sustainability—all through a single pane of glass.With this recognition, UnityOne.AI continues to cements its position as a pioneer in AI-driven cloud management. As enterprises navigate the increasing complexity of hybrid and multicloud environments, UnityOne.AI stands out for its bold vision, unified architecture, and deep AI capabilities that transform cloud operations from fragmented and reactive to intelligent and autonomous.By delivering unmatched visibility, control, and efficiency—all through one integrated platform—UnityOne.AI is not just redefining cloud management; it’s shaping the future of enterprise IT.To know more, please visit: www.unityone.ai About UnityOne.AIUnityOne.AI is an AI-driven SaaS platform to discover, monitor, manage, and autonomously operate hybrid and multicloud environments at scale. Backed by Gen AI, Agentic AI, and Enterprise AI, UnityOne.AI enables enterprises to eliminate tool sprawl and achieve real-time observability, governance, and optimization.To know more, please visit: www.unityone.ai About ISGISG (Information Services Group) is a global, AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG has long been a leader in technology and business services sourcing. Today, the firm stands at the forefront of leveraging AI-driven insights to help organizations achieve operational excellence, digital transformation, and accelerated growth.For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.