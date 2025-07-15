IMMCO LLC dba UNIFLOW Launches Revolutionary AcuPump™ System for Liquid Polyurethane Adhesives

AcuPump System

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMCO LLC, operating as UNIFLOW, proudly announces the release of the AcuPump™ System, a cutting-edge solution engineered for the precise and efficient application of single-component liquid polyurethane (LPU) adhesives. Designed specifically for the engineered wood market, the AcuPump™ sets a new standard in adhesive dispensing technology.Unlike traditional air-driven systems, the AcuPump™ utilizes innovative gear pump technology to deliver a smooth, non-pulsating flow, ensuring consistent adhesive coverage and eliminating the noise and inefficiencies of air-operated pumps. With a closed, airless system and positive displacement gear pump, the AcuPump™ offers unmatched reliability and performance.Key Benefits:● Consistent, Pulsation-Free Dispensing – Positive displacement, rotary gear pump technology ensures smooth, accurate adhesive flow.● Minimal Maintenance – Designed for longevity with wear-resistant components and no need for oils, lubricants, or pump packings.● Quick Pump Swaps – Replace pumps in just 5–10 minutes with a simple, tool-free process.● User-Friendly Control – A remote or handheld pendant allows for easy pressure adjustments and precise control via a digital rotary dial.● Quiet Operation – Say goodbye to loud, disruptive pump noise.● Environmentally Friendly – No air consumption and reduced adhesive waste.Technical Specifications:● Pump Rate: Up to 25 L/min● Electrical: 240VAC, single or three-phase● Air Requirement: None● Fluid Connections: JIC, NPT, or Barbed (½” to 2” ID)● Dimensions (with stand): 19.5" W x 21.1" D x 46.4" H (496mm x 536mm x 1179mm)“We’ve used the AcuPump™ extensively for applying liquid urethane adhesives in structural wood bonding. Its simple, reliable design delivers accurate, linear flow response across a wide range of rates and board sizes, making coating weights easy to dial-in for precision applications, said Robert Payne, Senior Application Engineering Manager for the Engineered Wood Business Unit at Henkel Corporation . “Maintenance is straightforward, and with US manufacturing and service, product support has been excellent. It’s a smart, dependable solution for demanding adhesive applications.”For more information or to request a demo, contact Uniflow at sales@uniflow.works or call +1 804-271-6979.About IMMCO LLC dba UNIFLOWHeadquartered in Richmond, Virginia, UNIFLOW (Industrial Machine Manufacturing Company, LLC) is a premier manufacturer of advanced hot melt and liquid adhesive application systems. Since its founding in 1956, UNIFLOW has evolved from a local machine shop into a global leader known for engineering durable, high-performance equipment that meets the rigorous demands of bonding, sealing, laminating, and coating applications across diverse industries.UNIFLOW began producing hot melt drum unloaders and related machinery in the mid-1970s, quickly earning a reputation for innovation, reliability, and quality. Today, all UNIFLOW products are proudly designed, manufactured, and assembled in the USA, reflecting the company’s commitment to excellence and American craftsmanship.

Introducing AcuPump

