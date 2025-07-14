Lodi Winery Sets High Bar for All California Wineries

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that all 14 of its currently released wines have been awarded scores of 90 points or higher and have received the prestigious Best Buy designation from Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

This rare and remarkable achievement highlights Peirano’s unwavering dedication to quality, value, and craftsmanship—a reflection of four generations of winemaking excellence in the heart of Lodi, California.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Lance Randolph, fourth-generation at Peirano Estate. “To have all of our wines—ranging from bold reds to crisp whites—recognized not only for their exceptional quality but also for their value, speaks directly to the heart of our mission: crafting outstanding wines that are accessible to all.”

Each of the 14 wines reviewed was crafted from estate-grown fruit on the Peirano family’s historic Lodi vineyard, with a legacy that dates back to the late 1800s. The Wine Enthusiast evaluations underscore the winery’s commitment to producing wines that over-deliver in every bottle.

Peirano Estate invites wine lovers, distributors, and the media to find and let us know of another winery that has this kind of achievement, and to experience the award-winning lineup firsthand. Tastings are available Weds-Sun at the Lodi tasting room, and wines can be purchased online or through select retail partners nationwide.

For more information, visit www.peiranowinery.com or follow us on social media @PeiranoWinery.

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Family-owned and operated since 1896, Peirano Estate Winery has built a reputation for producing world-class wines from its estate vineyards in Lodi, California. Committed to sustainable farming and traditional artesian winemaking, Peirano continues to blend heritage with innovation to create wines of distinction and approachability.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.