Cardiovascular Group Welcomes Renowned Structural Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rahil Rafeedheen to CVG Cares Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Group (CVG) is pleased to announce that Rahil Rafeedheen, MD , has joined the CVG Cares team as a Structural Interventional Cardiologist, bringing exceptional expertise in advanced cardiac care to patients throughout the greater Atlanta area.Dr. Rafeedheen is a board-certified interventional cardiologist specializing in the management of coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and structural heart conditions. His clinical expertise encompasses complex coronary interventions, cardiogenic shock with mechanical circulatory support, and minimally invasive transcatheter valve therapies including TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) and TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement)."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rafeedheen to our team," said a CVG Cares spokesperson. "His extensive training, research contributions, and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with CVG's mission to provide exceptional cardiovascular services to our community."As a recognized Key Opinion Leader in cardiovascular research, Dr. Rafeedheen brings a wealth of academic and clinical experience to CVG. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and authored book chapters on antiplatelet therapy and cutting-edge interventional techniques. His collaborative work with industry partners advances innovations in intracoronary imaging and structural interventions.Dr. Rafeedheen's distinguished educational background includes:- Medical degree from Terna Medical College, Mumbai, India- Internal Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital, Baltimore- Chief Fellow, Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Saint Louis University- Advanced Fellowship in Interventional, Endovascular, and Structural Cardiology at the University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesHe holds board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cardiac Echocardiography, and Interventional Cardiology.Recently relocating to Atlanta from Kentucky, Dr. Rafeedheen is dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care while also focusing on transforming patient communication in clinical practice. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality improvement initiatives enhance the patient experience.Dr. Rafeedheen is an active member of prestigious professional organizations including the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Physicians, and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. Fluent in English and conversant in Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi, he connects effectively with Atlanta's diverse patient population.Dr. Rafeedheen is now accepting new patients at CVG locations throughout the greater Atlanta area.About CVG CaresCardiovascular Group (CVG Cares) is dedicated to providing expert, compassionate care to patients across Georgia. With a team of experienced specialists and a focus on education, prevention, and innovation, CVG Cares empowers individuals and families to take charge of their heart health and lead healthier lives.For more information, visit www.cvgcares.com

