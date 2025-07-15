Soaring Eagle Waterpark Makes a Splash by Renewing Its Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel was the first waterpark in Michigan to become a Certified Autism Center™

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is proud to serve Michigan and strives to create a fun, enjoyable, and safe environment and experience for everyone who comes through our doors.” — Fredrick Kuhlman, marketing manager

MT. PLEASANT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This renewal reaffirms their commitment to inclusivity and highlights the year-round, indoor water park’s dedication to providing a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

Fredrick Kuhlman, marketing manager for the tribally owned waterpark says, “Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is proud to serve Michigan and strives to create a fun, enjoyable, and safe environment and experience for everyone who comes through our doors. As a minority-owned organization, we recognize and celebrate the diversity of our guests.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and renew their designation as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This renewal proves their ongoing dedication to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for every guest that visits the waterpark.”

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel offers a quiet sensory room for families to utilize when a break from the excitement is needed. Families will find a quiet, calming space with autism-friendly activities, conveniently located near the admissions desk.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Soaring Eagle Waterpark is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About Soaring Eagle Waterpark

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, one of Michigan’s most visited waterparks, is 40,000 square feet of weatherproof family fun. With 243 comfortable rooms and suites, onsite dining options, snack, and gift shops, you never need to leave the property. Try your hand on FlowRider, our real surf simulator, gently float down the Lazy River, get drenched under our 317-gallon water bucket, or enjoy any of our family-friendly attractions. You’ll find a welcoming and professional staff dedicated to the safety of all guests and a waterpark that has something for everyone. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.