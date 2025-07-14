HIP Video Promo Presents: Seán Griffin premieres new music video 'People Are Mad' on Music-News.com

Celtic Punk artist Seán Griffin Releases New Anthem for Today's Chaotic World "People Are Mad"

KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nights out at the pub with a pint of Guinness in hand are hard to beat—but they’re even better with one talented musical force: Seán Griffin. Starting in the late 90s, a group of punky pals called The Ruffians entwined the heart and soul of their Irish heritage with the exuberance of punk rock (think "Y-Generation Pogues,” as The Chicago Sun Times' Tim DeGrogatis once called them), winning over the hearts of pub goers across the Northeast. At the helm of The Ruffians stands Griffin, the lead vocalist whose honeyed voice lies like a warm blanket, enveloping listeners into a vibrant world of crank-up-the-volume Celtic rock-n roll bliss. Naturally, Griffin is no stranger to the stage: at their peak, The Ruffians played around 100 shows a year, with Griffin performing even more as a standalone artist. Though he’s been in the game for several decades, he shows no signs of slowing down. He’s picking up steam as he prepares to release his debut solo album—a carefully-crafted, mature batch of brand new tracks brimming with Celtic spirit and storytelling—and hit the road across North America, the UK, and Europe later this year.

Though this new album is Griffin’s first official solo project, it came to life with the help of numerous virtuosic special guests and industry standouts—a truly collaborative effort. Armed with a set of surf-punk jams, boozy Irish laments, and general garage-rock mayhem, Griffin headed to Old Soul Studios in Catskill, New York, teaming up with Grammy award-winning producer Kenny Siegel and audio engineer Mathew Cullen. But that’s not all—Alt. Rock go-to mixer Paul Kolderie (Pixies, Radiohead, Morphine) and mastering legend Greg Calbi put the final polish on the record, resulting in a stunning debut overflowing with character, humor, and pure sublimity.

Griffin’s opening track, “People Are Mad,” is borderline genius, transforming a familiar phrase often muttered under the breath into a shoutable mantra tailor-made for today’s, let’s say, chaotic social climate. It’s an instant earworm, a shimmering gem that properly introduces listeners to Griffin’s clever lyricism and effortlessly blended sound. Rooted in a bouncy, shuffling beat and infectious banjo melody, this timeless anthem evokes a sense of collective frustration, articulating what so many are thinking in today’s bewildering world. Yet, the amusing sound effects and soaring harmonies lift the track from nihilistic to oddly uplifting, reminding listeners it’s okay to laugh a little, especially when everything feels like it’s going off the rails. Truly, “there’s nothing we can do,” And somehow, it’s strangely comforting to hear that people are, and have always been, crazy “from the moment they're born till they’re pushing up daisies.”

Griffin’s first foray into visual storytelling offers a delectable dose of lighthearted madness, fully leaning into the track’s playful atmosphere. Even with the understanding that humanity is “sailing on this ship of fools,” it’s impossible not to smile as Griffin embraces the lunacy. Filmed with the help of a longtime friend, the “People Are Mad” music video is filled to the brim with whimsy and liveliness, providing a much-needed respite from the topsy-turvy outside world—a chance to let go and appreciate the absurdity. As he meanders through a Victorian cemetery in his hometown of Kingston, NY, a quiet irony peeks through the cracks. There’s something about seeing the headstones of those long gone that sparks a subtle (or not so subtle) awareness of mortality. After all, everyone will be “pushing up daisies” someday. And it’s not every day someone zips through a crowd of protesters on a shopping cart, but Griffin looks like he’s having the time of his life. Sure, the world may be mad, but it’s worth enjoying the ride. Even in the final shot, Griffin’s youngest daughter holds out a bouquet of daisies to the audience as if to say, “Come on, we’re all a little bit mad—so let’s have some fun.”

