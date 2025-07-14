Esports Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Esports Market Growing at 21.2% CAGR | Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2033 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global esports market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14210 Driving FactorsThe esports market is growing due to several key factors, such as increase in popularity of online video games, rise in mobile gaming penetration, and technological advancements. However, data privacy and security concerns and regulatory and legal challenges are expected to hamper the global market growth. Furthermore, growing sponsorship and investment strategies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the global esports market.Market SegmentationThe esports market size is segmented on the basis of application, streaming type, device type, revenue stream, and region. By application, it is bifurcated into platform and service. By streaming type, it is divided into live and on demand. By device type, it is categorized into smart phone, smart TV, desktop-laptop-tablets, gaming console. By revenue stream, it is classified into media rights, game publisher fee, sponsorship, digital advertisement, tickets, and merchandise. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the esports market share include Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Modern Times Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Electronic Arts, Gameloft SE, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, and Gfinity. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the future of esports industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14210 North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, driven by the region's well-established gaming infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital technologies, and a large base of esports enthusiasts. The region has seen significant investments from media companies, gaming firms, and brands looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing esports ecosystem.The platform segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.By application, the platform segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This segment includes various online platforms that enable gamers, audiences, and organizers to engage with esports events. These platforms facilitate live streaming, player communication, tournament hosting, and audience interaction, making them integral to the growing popularity and commercialization of esports.On demand segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By streaming type, the on-demand segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This can be attributed to rise in popularity of streaming platforms that allow users to watch esports content at their convenience, enabling greater flexibility and access to a broader audience.Smart phone segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By streaming type, the smart phone segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to widespread use of smartphones, coupled with increasing internet penetration and mobile gaming. Their accessibility, portability, and advancements in mobile gaming technology have contributed to this growth, making esports more accessible to a broader audience.Sponsorship segment accounted for the largest share in 2023By revenue stream, the sponsorship segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, as sponsorships have become a critical revenue driver, with major brands investing thoroughly in esports events, teams, and tournaments to reach a growing and engaged audience.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/esports-market/purchase-options Recent Developments in the Esports Industry● In September 2024, Ant Esports launched an inauguration of their new manufacturing facility in Okhla Phase II, New Delhi. The first product to roll out of this state-of-the-art facility is the Value Series Power Supply (VS650L), a notable achievement under the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative.● In October 2024, DHL Group partnered with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), to build visibility and relevance of the DHL brand amongst the esports and gaming community.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 