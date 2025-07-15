Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Creative Awards for Marketing Initiatives

Agency earns honors at Hermes Creative Awards and The 31st Annual Communicator Awards

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a leading full-service advertising agency, is proud to announce its recent recognition at two prestigious industry competitions: the Hermes Creative Awards and The 31st Annual Communicator Awards.At the Hermes Creative Awards, which spotlight excellence in marketing, communication, and design, Beyond Spots & Dots received a Platinum Award for Facebook Engagement. This accolade reflects the agency’s strategic social media efforts and deep dedication to driving meaningful interaction for its clients.Meanwhile, at the Communicator Awards—celebrating innovation and effectiveness across the communication spectrum—Beyond Spots & Dots was recognized for Website Redesign and Redevelopment, as well as for the branding of its original YouTube series, Beyond the Scenes. Selected from over 3,000 entries nationwide, the agency’s work stood out for its creativity, clarity, and impact.“These awards are more than just a celebration of talent,” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots. “They’re a spotlight on the innovators, storytellers, and visionaries shaping the future of creativity. We’re proud to be recognized for bold ideas and inspired work that push boundaries and spark change.”Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots is driving results and inspiring brands at www.beyondspotsanddots.com About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

