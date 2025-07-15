PhaseZero Named an IDC Innovator For AI-Enabled B2B Digital Commerce

PhaseZero announces that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: AI‑Enabled B2B Digital Commerce report.

We’re honored to be recognized as an IDC Innovator in AI-enabled B2B digital commerce. This recognition validates our mission to empower businesses with Commerce AI Agents that deliver results today” — Ram ChandraSekar, Founder & CEO of PhaseZero

LOS ATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhaseZero, a leading provider of AI-native, composable commerce platforms, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the recently published IDC Innovators: AI‑Enabled B2B Digital Commerce, 2025 report (Doc #US52273725, June 2025). The report recognizes emerging vendors offering innovative technology that enhances digital commerce efficiency, personalization, and adaptability.

Transforming B2B Commerce with AI Agents

Purpose-Built for Manufacturers and Distributors

PhaseZero’s CxCommerce™ platform redefines the B2B digital experience with no-code, role-based AI agents that automate and accelerate every stage of the buying journey, and delivers innovation at scale.

CxCommerce™ Platform Highlights

Built for B2B at Enterprise Scale

● B2B-Optimized Workflows: Supports replenishment, account-based pricing, bulk orders, quoting, and more

● MACH-Certified, Enterprise-Ready, & Secure: Scales across 1M+ SKUs and $1B+ in transactions, with full compliance (SOC 2, PCI, GDPR, CCPA)

● Integrated Role-Based AI Agents – Full integration with ImageAI, RecommendAI, PricingAI, SEOAI, ProductAttributesAI, and InsightsAI.

● Universal AI Search: Context-aware search across product catalogs, support docs, and technical content

● ERP & eCommerce Integration: Prebuilt connectors for SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Shopify, Salesforce, Magento, BigCommerce, and more—no custom code required

Available for All Major eCommerce Platforms

PhaseZero’s AI innovations can be deployed across any B2B commerce environment, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Intershop, Adobe Magento, and others.

Composable Role-Based AI Agents

Deployable without code. Managed by business teams. Powered by LLMs.

● ImageAI – Visual & Semantic SKU Search

Combines photo uploads and semantic understanding for fast, accurate SKU identification.

● SEOAI – AI-Native Content Automation

Leverages ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot to auto-generate SEO-optimized product content and metadata at scale.

● ProductAttributesAI – Automated Specification Management

Uses hybrid LLMs to structure and enrich product attributes for improved search, filtering, and discovery.

● RecommendAI – Real-Time Substitution & Kitting

Suggests compatible alternatives and kits using LLM-powered reasoning to reduce lost sales from stockouts.

● InsightsAI – Conversational Commerce & Analytics

Enables natural language queries across sales, inventory, and marketing data for instant business insights.

● PricingAI – Adaptive Price Optimization

Applies generative AI and historical sales context to deliver dynamic, customer-specific pricing recommendations.

Universal AI Search Engineered for B2B

Unlike generic AI search tools, PhaseZero’s Universal AI Search is tailored for B2B complexity:

● Searches across SKUs, compatibility data, documents, and multilingual content

● Built-in inventory awareness and pricing logic

● Supports configurable products, bundles, and technical queries

● Scalable, secure, and context-optimized for enterprise performance

Customer Success Stories

Global manufacturers like Dana and Clarios leverage PhaseZero to streamline digital commerce across thousands of SKUs and inventory hubs—enabling faster product discovery, real-time availability, and experience-driven growth.

Nationwide distributors like Bergey’s and Harman rely on PhaseZero’s AI-powered platform to provide a seamless buying experience - boosting operational efficiency, product visibility, and customer satisfaction across all channels.

About IDC Innovators

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a trusted digital commerce partner for manufacturers and distributors across the automotive, industrial, and heavy-duty sectors. As a MACH Alliance–certified platform, PhaseZero’s AI-native CxCommerce™ solution enables rapid deployment of integrated, omnichannel B2B commerce experiences. With embedded AI agents, prebuilt ERP/catalog integrations, and a composable, cloud-native architecture, PhaseZero accelerates enterprise transformation while protecting existing systems and customer data.

