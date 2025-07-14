Introducing Tranquil Tails: An Innovative, Safe, and Science-backed Plug-In Calming System for Pets

Tranquil Tails Product Tranquil Tails for Dogs Tranquil Tails for Cats

From the creators of Vaportek, this innovative dry vapor diffuser is designed to comfort anxious pets—taking center stage at SUPERZOO 2025

We are proud to bring this thoughtful solution to market and to introduce it on a national stage at SUPERZOO” — John Bryson, President at Vaportek

SUSSEX, WI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaportek, a pioneer in environmentally safe odor control technologies, announces the launch of its new division: Tranquil Tails. Officially launched on February 14, 2025, Tranquil Tails introduces a plug-in calming diffuser designed to effectively ease anxiety in dogs and cats. Utilizing a proven dry vapor system and infused with comforting pheromones, Tranquil Tails offers a safe, gentle solution to support pet well-being.Pets loved having their families at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when life returned to normal, many dogs and cats struggled—reacting to long absences, loud noises, and unfamiliar visitors with nervous behaviors. As a passionate pet owner and trained neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse with a psychology degree, Lisa Bryson saw this stress firsthand. “Nothing tugs at the heartstrings quite like a nervous pup or a wide-eyed cat curled in fear,” said Lisa Bryson, Co-Founder of Tranquil Tails. Combining her professional expertise with her love for animals, Lisa partnered with the team at Vaportek to find a solution that would comfort pets and calm pet parents’ concerns.Tranquil Tails diffusers use replaceable calming pads infused with pheromone isolates and essential oils. Tranquil Tails delivers the pheromone isolates through a proprietary dry vapor system. These synthesized compounds are modeled after animal appeasing pheromones and help reduce stress-related behaviors.The system is non-aerosolized and residue-free. When warmed, these pads release a dry vapor that mimics the soothing signals mother mammals produce while nursing. Unlike chews or medications, Tranquil Tails offers a clean, non-invasive experience suitable for use at home, in clinics, or grooming salons.Tranquil Tails will debut at **SUPERZOO 2025**, North America’s largest pet industry trade show, August 13–15 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Located at Booth #10366, the brand will participate in the New Product Showcase under the Dog category. Attendees and media are invited to visit the booth and pick up press kits from the official SUPERZOO Press Room starting August 12."This brand was born from the heart. Pets give us their unconditional love, we owe them care that is safe, effective, and rooted in trust," added Lisa Bryson."We are proud to bring this thoughtful solution to market and to introduce it on a national stage at SUPERZOO," said John Bryson, President of Vaportek."It’s more than a diffuser—it’s peace of mind for pet parents," added Rebecca Zendejas, e-Commerce Manager at Tranquil Tails.Members of the press or pet influencers who wish to learn more, obtain product samples, or schedule interviews are encouraged to contact iVoice Communications at rene@ivoice.agency or visit Booth #10366 during SUPERZOO show hours.About Tranquil Tails: Tranquil Tails is a pet wellness brand dedicated to easing anxiety and promoting calm in the lives of cats and dogs. Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and science-backed solutions that support the emotional well-being of pets at every age. Rooted in pheromone research, our products are thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients—free from isoparaffinic hydrocarbon solvents—giving pet parents peace of mind. Every Tranquil Tails product is developed with compassion, transparency, and a deep respect for the bond between pets and their families. Proudly based in the U.S., we are committed to supporting pet households and giving back to the broader animal-loving community. Learn more at www.tranquiltails.us About Vaportek: Vaportek is a forward-thinking company specializing in smart solutions that bridge innovation and everyday life. With a commitment to functionality, effectiveness, and user-friendly design, Vaportek develops products for industrial spaces, commercial buildings, and the home. Vaportek has been manufacturing quality products in the USA since 1979. In addition to Vaportek products, the brand portfolio includes Mintek, Wilro, Tranquil Tails and Laroma. Veteran founded, 4th generation family owned, and headquartered in the U.S., Vaportek is driven by a passion for progress and a focus on community and safety. To learn more, visit www.vaportek.com

