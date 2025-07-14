HYDGEN Receives 'Our Power, Our Planet 2025' Award, Demonstrates Global Momentum in Hydrogen Ecosystem

Industry Excellence Awards - Our Power, Our Planet 2025 India Clean Tech Innovation Ecosystem Roundtable Startupfest 2025

NEW DELHI, SINGAPORE, INDIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a clean hydrogen innovator pioneering decentralized electrolyzer systems, is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of the “Our Power, Our Planet 2025” Award by EARTHDAY.ORG , in partnership with the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Customized Energy Solutions, during the 8th Annual IESA Industry Excellence Awards.This award honors companies making meaningful contributions to a just and sustainable energy transition. HYDGEN was recognized for its groundbreaking work in making ultra-pure hydrogen available where it's needed most - on-site and on-demand - using a compact, modular electrolyzer platform that eliminates the need for hydrogen transport and centralized production infrastructure.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from organizations leading the global charge toward clean energy and climate resilience,” said Dr. Manippady Krishna Kumar, HYDGEN’s COO. “Our team is committed to building solutions that accelerate decarbonization while removing the practical and economic barriers that have held hydrogen adoption back. Awards like this reaffirm the real-world impact of our work and fuel our mission moving forward.”The award capped off a landmark week for HYDGEN, marked by an active presence across key technology forums in both India and Canada, underscoring the startup’s growing international engagement and leadership in the global energy transition.From July 9–11, HYDGEN participated in Startupfest 2025 in Montréal, one of North America’s leading gatherings of early-stage startups, investors, and ecosystem builders. The HYDGEN team engaged with founders, cleantech enthusiasts, and capital partners, sharing the company’s journey from early R&D to international deployment, and highlighting how decentralized hydrogen solutions can complement the global push for renewables and energy storage.“Startupfest was a powerful reminder that clean tech is no longer a fringe conversation; it’s a central pillar of where innovation and capital are heading,” said Nathalie Couët, CMO of HYDGEN. “We had meaningful conversations with mission-aligned investors and collaborators who understand that hydrogen isn’t just a fuel: it’s the foundation for decentralized, autonomous energy systems that can power industry, transport, and communities without relying on fragile supply chains.”Meanwhile in New Delhi, HYDGEN was also invited to the India Clean Tech Innovation Ecosystem Roundtable, hosted by Startup India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and Stride Ventures , at Vanijya Bhawan, the Ministry’s headquarters.The roundtable brought together a powerful cross-section of cleantech entrepreneurs, policymakers, and financiers to address critical barriers to scaling sustainable technologies, ranging from access to affordable capital, to clarity in clean energy policy frameworks, to viable pathways for commercialization and deployment.“These are the conversations that matter,” said Sanjaiy Narayanan, HYDGEN’s Chief of Staff. “As a startup innovating in a hard-tech, high-impact sector, we’re not just building product, we’re actively contributing to shaping the ecosystem. Whether it's ensuring policy support, advocating for capital access, or pushing for deployment opportunities, we see it as our responsibility to help bridge the gap between vision and reality.”HYDGEN’s simultaneous presence at multiple flagship events across two continents reflects the company’s belief that the hydrogen economy must be built with both global ambition and local relevance. The team remains committed to expanding its network of industry collaborators, policy allies, and technology integrators to accelerate clean hydrogen adoption, particularly in industrial sectors with no viable alternative to hydrogen as a decarbonization pathway.About HYDGEN (Hydrogen Innovation Pte Ltd)HYDGEN designs, manufactures, and deploys scalable green hydrogen electrolyzer systems powered by Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. With a mission to democratize hydrogen access, HYDGEN enables industries to decarbonize their operations through on-site, on-demand green hydrogen production at cost parity with grey hydrogen. Learn more at www.hydgen.com

