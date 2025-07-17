Finelo Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2025 List

Finelo empowers its users with finance-learning, done at your own pace

Finelo named to Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Online Platforms, recognizing standout quality, growth, and mobile usability.

Being recognized by Newsweek validates everything we’re building at Finelo—smarter tools, sharper minds, and a new era of financial empowerment.” — said Eduard Tupikov, Chief Marketing Officer at Finelo.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finelo Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Best Online Platforms 2025Recognition celebrates excellence in user experience, platform growth, and mobile innovation—leading the Education and Learning category.Finelo, a leading financial education platform, has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Online Platforms 2025, presented in partnership with Statista Inc., a global leader in market and consumer data. Finelo was recognized under the Education and Learning category for its outstanding performance, user satisfaction, and innovation.“The internet is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity woven into the fabric of modern life,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. “That’s why Newsweek and Statista are proud to present America’s Best Online Platforms 2025, highlighting the top-performing digital services that set new standards for innovation, reliability, and user satisfaction.”The list honors the top 500 online platforms in the United States that deliver excellence in digital service across sectors. Finelo earned its spot based on a multi-dimensional evaluation that included:A nationwide survey of more than 2,000 online service usersTraffic growth analysis, including both absolute and relative increasesTechnical performance metrics such as session duration and bounce rateMobile usability, including app availability, ratings, and mobile optimization“This recognition from Newsweek and Statista affirms our mission to make finance learning more approachable, actionable, and bottom-line engaging for our users,” said Eduard Tupikov, Chief Marketing Officer at Finelo. “At Finelo, we believe anyone can master their money with the right tools and guidance. We’re proud to be counted among America’s most trusted platforms—and excited to keep helping people build wealth, one step at a time.”The full rankings were announced on June 25, 2025, and are available at Newsweek’s website Statista’s rankings are respected across industries for their rigorous methodology and trusted data. The company partners with top-tier media outlets to deliver rankings that influence purchasing decisions, industry recognition, and consumer trust.About FineloFinelo is a digital learning platform that helps users build real-world money skills through expert-led, bite-sized lessons designed to fit into everyday life. Founded on the belief that anyone can master their money with the right tools and guidance, Finelo offers accessible, engaging, and practical financial education for users at every stage of their financial journey. From debt management to investing and passive income strategies, Finelo empowers individuals to take control of their finances—one step at a time.

